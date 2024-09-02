Do Jews have a future in Scandinavian countries amid heavy antisemitism? - opinion

Although I live in Israel, my roots are deep in Sweden, with a family history going back six generations. My grandfather and uncle served as chairmen of the Jewish community in Stockholm for many years, and many of my relatives still reside there today. I visit annually, and I am in close contact with many Jews across Scandinavia.

There has long been pervasive antisemitism in the region, particularly in Sweden, both before and after the Holocaust. This was one of the primary reasons my parents decided to make aliyah to Israel. However, the level of antisemitism has never been as high as it is today – and it poses a mortal threat to all Scandinavian Jews.

Manifestations of antisemitism have proliferated in Sweden in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre in Israel. Jewish institutions are deluged with constant security threats, and Jews report feeling increasingly targeted. Over the past year, the number of security incidents at Jewish sites in Scandinavia has more than doubled. This has sparked debates in Sweden over how best to safeguard Jewish life while upholding democratic values.

Sweden’s Muslim community currently comprises about 8% of the country’s total population of 10 million people. Unfortunately, radicals within this rapidly growing community often express extreme hostility toward Jews, fueling antisemitic trends in Swedish society.

Norway and Denmark have experienced similar troubling phenomena. Despite efforts to promote inclusivity, antisemitic rhetoric persists in public discourse and online spaces. Jewish residents of these countries have voiced concerns about their safety and underscored the need for a robust governmental response. An anti-Israel march in Sweden's Malmo (credit: REUTERS)

I returned to Israel recently after spending three weeks in Sweden and Norway. Before the trip, I spoke with several Stockholm Jews, who told me: “When you go in the streets, no kippa, no tzitzit, no speaking Hebrew, and most importantly, don’t say the word ‘Israel.’”

I am concerned that if current dynamics do not shift, we will soon see a rise in terrorism against Scandinavian Jews. Sometimes, when I speak with Jews in Scandinavia – and Europe in general – they make comments such as, “It’s not so bad,” or “Things will get better after the Gaza war ends.” I fear that, just as such denial of reality did not end well for European Jews eight decades ago, it won’t end well now.

The writing is on the wall for the Jews of Scandinavia. Over the past 10 months, reports of intimation, bullying, harassment, vandalism, physical violence, and other hate crimes have become more frequent, shattering their sense of safety and requiring extensive investment in bolstered security measures at Jewish communal institutions.

THE EXPLOSION of antisemitism in Scandinavia is linked to broader social and political factors. Antisemitic and xenophobic ideologies have gained traction on the far-Right, while on the far-Left antisemitic sentiments are often wrapped in a thin guise of anti-Zionism, blurring the line between fair criticism of Israel and bigotry against Jews.

While I was in Scandinavia this summer, everywhere I went were signs and stickers supporting the Palestinians and calling for the destruction of Israel. Anti-Israel demonstrators openly paraded through the streets, passing synagogues and Jewish schools. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Israeli ambassador to Sweden has not been able to stay at the embassy since October 7 and holds his meetings in secret locations in Stockholm due to threats to his life. And if a Swedish Jew today wants to make aliyah, he or she has to travel to Copenhagen in neighboring Denmark to begin the process.

Several years ago, agents of the Iranian regime orchestrated a plot against the life of the chairman of the Jewish Central Council in Sweden (and former head of the Jewish Congregation in Stockholm).

More concerning even than pro-Hamas feelings among the Muslim immigrant community in Sweden is the blind support of the Palestinian cause by native Scandinavians with no true understanding of what is transpiring in the Middle East.

IN NORWAY, things are even worse than in Sweden. Norway’s government is one of the most stridently anti-Israel in the world, and this negatively impacts the lives of the country’s Jews, who are widely viewed as synonymous with Israel, turning them into targets of hatred just for being Jewish.

There is still hope

On a positive note, while in Olso I met with Mayor Anne Lindboe, one of the few remaining friends of the Jewish community in the Norwegian capital. In the fight against antisemitism, she represents a small glimmer of hope.

To counter these deeply concerning trends, the Jewish communities of Scandinavia must take a series of proactive steps. They must engage and mobilize other communities in a collective effort to forge a more inclusive society and build coalitions to advocate for necessary policy initiatives and other actions against antisemitism by relevant governing authorities, including city councils, where focused advocacy efforts can have a profound impact.

They must also educate the general public about Judaism, Jewish history, and modern-day Jewish life to dispel myths and refute the misinformation that feeds antisemitism. They must organize missions to Israel for Jewish and non-Jewish decision-makers at all levels, including student leaders and labor union officials, to raise awareness and understanding of the complex realities there – and shatter common misconceptions about the conflict with the Palestinians.

However, first and foremost, they must wake up and stop separating themselves from Israel. The global Jewish community is Israel and Israel is the Jewish community. There is no place to hide anymore, we must accept it and be proud. If our enemies do not want to separate us, then we shouldn’t do so either.

What does the future hold for Scandinavian Jewry? The answer is not a simple one. But we cannot lose hope, and it is the responsibility of Jews around the world to strengthen Scandinavia’s Jewish communities and stand with them in resolute solidarity at this perilous moment in history. With unity, grit, and vigilance, the contemporary challenges can be overcome, ensuring safety and prosperity for generations of Scandinavian Jews to come.

Nevertheless, the Scandinavian Jewish community has been the canary in the coal mine for the future of Jewish communities worldwide. Warnings issued three decades ago about what was then limited to cities with large migrant demographics, with the most prominent among them, have been proven correct – with the problem now spreading across Sweden and Europe.

Malmo has become Sweden; Sweden has become Scandinavia; and Scandinavia will become Europe if we do not take action.

The writer is chief operating officer for the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).