Academic delegation from Central Asian Muslim republics visits Israel amid war

A delegation of academics from Central Asian republics is touring Israel in a scholarly delegation led by the Ben-Zvi Institute for the Study of Jewish Communities in the East and primarily funded by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry. The delegation centers around studying Jewish communities in Central Asia and Jewish and Israeli history.

The Jerusalem Post contacted Dr. Zeev Levin from the Ben-Zvi Institute and two participants from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to hear more about the delegation and their experiences.

"After the war started, we at the Ben-Zvi Institute tried to develop ways to promote our main academic area of study, Jewish communities in the East – with the ongoing reality. So we came up with this idea of bringing a delegation of academics from Central Asian republics to receive training on Jewish and Israeli communities and the history of the conflict, with much-appreciated help from the Diaspora Affairs Ministry," explained Levin.

The group comprises nine lecturers and academics whose areas of expertise range from political science to history and culture and who hail from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, all Muslim-majority countries and formal USSR republics in Central Asia.

According to Levin, the delegation is designed to expose participants to issues related to the history of the State of Israel, Judaism, the conflict, and more. "The unfortunate reality nowadays is that, despite the centuries-long presence of Jewish communities in Central Asia, there is hardly any research being carried out in these countries' academic scene regarding Jewish history in their region. So, one of our goals here is to arouse awareness and curiosity among our guests and their students, to conduct research and study these unique communities, such as Bukharan Jewry, and how they coexisted in a Muslim majority environment." Logo of the delegation. (credit: Courtesy)

Levin spoke to the Post following the delegation's meeting with members of the local council of Ramla, a mixed city in Central Israel where Jews and Arabs live side by side. "We just met with two local council members; one was Mr. Eduard Mordukaev, a Bukharan Jew himself, and the other was Mr. Ibrahim Abu-Laben, a Muslim, discussing coexistence in the city," elaborated Levin. "Many came with some stereotypes about the situation, and these kinds of meetings are real eye-openers for those who were sure that everything here is a war, and everyone hates everyone."

The group also toured the Old City in Jerusalem, arriving at the Western Wall, Temple Mount, and Al-Aqsa Mosque. "Many stereotypes about the State of Israel and the conflict were surely broken in this trip," he added.

When asked whether the war changed their plans, Levin commented: "Some canceled the participation due to the situation. When we organized the trip many months ago, we thought things would calm down by September, but here we are in another round of escalation. Despite this, our nine guests arrived and are happy to be here."

The program includes a trip to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Knesset, visiting the Old City, and meeting people from mixed cities. "We brought the best lectures to explain the Israeli story, involving direct meetings with Jewish and Muslim figures alike."

Regarding the delegation, Levin added: "They are all well-known and esteemed professors and lecturers in their countries. They had an image of Israel, but it was their first visit. Some of them covered the conflict in Afghanistan, and they're all aware, even in their own countries, that if there is anything dangerous in this world, it's religious fanaticism and radicalism, as well as rampant organizations that take over entire countries. Now they understand better who Israel's adversaries are." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Dr. Vladimir Paramonov, Uzbekistan: 'It's our job as academics to visit these places'

Dr. Vladimir Paramonov is a senior research fellow on political science from the Uzbek Academy of Science. He specializes in international relations and leads the Center for Contemporary History of Uzbekistan department.

"I'm interested in leading a unique project to develop Central Asia's ties with Israel. We have an interesting format named "Central Asia+," which we lead with several political, academic, and scientific countries. Hopefully, this format will also be developed with Israel," Paramonov explained, expressing his hopes for developing relations between his homeland and Israel.

When asked about the prospects of his visit to Israel, Paramonov explained: "Zeev Levin is a good friend of Uzbekistan and an expert on Central Asian affairs. We were in contact with him and focused on international relations. This is the first time I have ever visited here. Though I did know a bit about Israel, this visit was great and eye-opening. Hearing from people who live together and cooperate in mixed cities is exciting. And it's also very moving to visit the holy places in the Old City of Jerusalem, making this a spiritual journey."

Paramonov commented that before arriving in Israel, he felt a bit worried. "This is because of what the international media portrays. The situation seems very dramatic and very dangerous. IndeeIndeedic things are happening, and I saw that the situation inside is not what it seems. Many people around me were apprehensive about me going to Israel, but experts and academics must go to any place that affects international politics. I have visited Afghanistan and Pakistan, which are areas that could be more stable. But it is our job to visit these places, especially if we see ourselves as academic experts trying to improve relations and solve problems to benefit all sides.

Regarding Uzbekistan's relations with Israel, Paramonov commented: "They are good relations; Uzbekistan has good relations with most if not all countries. Surely, one can always improve relations, and we are here to see how this can be done. As researchers, we must find these solutions and bring people from both countries to be more involved in improving relations for the benefit of all people. The Bukharan Jewish community plays a central role in the countries' relations, and I hope they continue to do so."

Dr. Mukhitdin (Moshe) Sabirov, Tajikistan: 'My dream of visiting Jerusalem came true'

Dr. Moshe Sadirov is a lecturer at the National University of Tajikistan. The sole Jewish participant in the delegation is also the representative and CEO of the minute Jewish community in the country, which numbers a handful of dozens. He is also a teacher, a tourist guide, and a photojournalist for the Bukhara Times, who seeks to represent Israeli technology in his country and to represent his for those who haven't heard of it.

"This is my first time in Israel. A colleague at the National University of Tajikistan invited me, and I am thrilled to be here. This is a perfect place for the Jewish people to feel free to practice their beliefs and develop their culture. I came to explore this place to know more about the culture. I always dreamed of visiting the Western Wall and the holy places, putting a note in the Western Wall – and now this dream came true."

When asked about his reaction to his surroundings during his visit to Israel, he answered: "It's an interesting question; it depends on who was talking to me. Some asked why I was going and claimed it was 'not a good place.' Others said it was unsafe to come here, but many said I had to seize the opportunity and go."

Sadirov concluded: "I want to say to the Israeli people that I am thrilled to be here, and I encourage you all to come to Tajikistan too. You are all welcome there."