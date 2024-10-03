Running in the rain: Israeli teens join US summer camp

Summer camp. Songs and services, chaverim (friends) sitting around a campfire, building friendships and forming communities that can last a lifetime. Typical Jewish summer camp program in America.

The mission of Jewish camp is to “build a strong Jewish future through transformative Jewish summer camp,” states the Foundation for Jewish Camping. In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, NJY, a 100-year-old Jewish camping resource, provides thousands of American Jewish kids – Orthodox, Reform, Conservative, Liberal, special interest, and special needs – with the Jewish camp experience. For decades, Jewish camps have partnered with the Tzofim – the Israeli Scouts (full disclosure: including at my camp, Tel Yehudah, in Barryville, New York) to foster stronger connections with Israel.

Summer 2024 was different. When the season’s regular camp sessions ended in August, a special group of Jewish kids went to camp. About 110 Israeli teens, together with 10 specially trained staff, went to the Pocono mountains of Eastern Pennsylvania as part of Macheneh Yahad, a Jewish Agency partnership program. “The program fosters a deep and abiding love and connection to Israel and Israeli-Americans,” Michael Schlank, CEO of the NJY camps, told The Jerusalem Report.

“The idea of bringing the kids to camp was proposed in November 2023. It was an amazing idea, and we were convinced we could do it!” said Yaniv Biran, CEO of Tzofim North America. And do it they did, raising over $300,000 to support the Israeli campers in a unique social and emotionally appropriate program.

“The best thing is to see the young people be joyful,” said Schlank. “To see the contrast between November in Kfar Aza and now. To see them smile, take a deep breath, and spend time just being kids, able to have at least a few moments of pure fun, with no thoughts of October 7. To be am echad – one people – together.” The classic camp kumzits around the campfire in New Jersey. (credit: TZOFIM USA)

“The kids are amazing, so smart,” added Biran. “They understand that we are not alone, that everyone cares about us. Emphasis throughout the program was on the unity of the Jewish people. The bonding among Israelis following October 7 shows the real face of Israel. Contributing to Israel’s success shows the true identity of Israel. We’ve got the best to care about us.

Unique stories from unique campers

Each camper’s story is unique. Liza has been living in a hotel since her family’s displacement from Kiryat Shmona. “It has been a complicated year,” she told The Jerusalem Report. “Living in a new city is lonely. Most of my friends were evacuated to other places. Because of camp, I understand that the [American] Jewish community really helps and supports us. The community really cares about the situation. It’s important for Israelis to know we have the support of the people in the Jewish community in the world.”

Camp brought friends together who had been apart for 10 months. “It’s really amazing!” said the young teen. Asked what she takes back to Israel, Liza emphasized friendship – experiences with old friends and connections with new ones – so important after this “difficult” year.

Liran did not evacuate his home. His parents are essential workers. The restaurant his family owns provides food for soldiers. His is one of only about 100 families that still reside in Kiryat Shmona. “Because they are in a war zone, everything has changed, including school programs.”

"In Israel," said Biran, "these kids must be adults. One of the highlights of camp is that the kids can be teenagers. They can enjoy daily life and not have to worry about alarms or running to shelters. That's not what kids should be doing. They should go to the beach, have fun, and not be away from their best friends."

Stressing the inherent strength of Israelis, he remarked, “We are strong. If we wouldn’t be strong, we would not be able to speak.”

Sixteen-year-old Zelda was evacuated to Eilat from her home in Sderot. “Life,” she said, “has come back to normal – except we are in the war zone.” The war has changed Israelis in many ways, including levels of religious observance. Many of the teens and their families have become more traditional since October 7. “My family started keeping Shabbat,” she said.

Lianne said she too had become more religious. For her, Shabbat dinner with her family was already a tradition. “Now Shabbat is a group activity. I really miss just the family eating together.”

As part of the program, the kids spent a day in New York City. They went to Times Square, saw the Broadway musical Hamilton, visited a water park, and watched a Mets baseball game.” Zelda’s new Met’s shirt is one of her summer souvenirs. “I love New York!” she said. Whether eating New York pizza in the back of the bus (“pizza’s better at home”), going to Broadway, or attending synagogue, the experience of being Jewish was an integral part of the camping experience for these Israeli teens.

“Seeing the kids happy makes you smile so hard, it hurts… even running in the rain,” Biran said.■