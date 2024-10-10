King Charles leads tributes as Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert dies at 100

Lily Ebert, Holocaust survivor and social media educator, passed away in her London home on October 9, 2024, at the age of 100, her family announced on Wednesday evening.

Ebert, a London resident, received tribute in honor of her passing from King Charles. He led global tributes, praising her extraordinary resilience and dedication to educating future generations about the horrors of the Holocaust. Ebert’s death was confirmed by her great-grandson, Dov Forman, who said that she died surrounded by family.

King Charles released a heartfelt statement, emphasizing that Ebert’s experiences served as a "permanent reminder for our generation—and, indeed, for future generations—of the depths of depravity and evil to which humankind can fall when reason, compassion, and truth are abandoned." He praised her as an integral part of the nation's fabric whose courage and resilience will never be forgotten.

Ebert, born in 1923 in Bonyhád, Hungary, survived Auschwitz-Birkenau after being deported there during the mass deportation of Hungarian Jews in 1944. She lost her mother, sister, and brother to the gas chambers but survived alongside her sisters, enduring forced labor before being liberated by American soldiers in 1945. Two hundred years of survival. Lily and Walter together in Lily's home in London, UK. (credit: Adam Lawrence/March of the Living UK)

Her story touched millions worldwide through her social media platforms, where she posted educational content alongside her great-grandson, amassing over two million followers on TikTok and Instagram. Their collaborative efforts to educate younger generations about the Holocaust, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, received widespread recognition.

Ebert's memoir, Lily’s Promise, co-authored with Dov Forman, became a bestseller and featured a foreword by King Charles. In the book, the King wrote that Ebert's story was "a beacon of light in the darkness; a symbol of hope amidst the despair."

The family expressed their deep sorrow in a statement shared with The Guardian, calling Ebert their "beloved matriarch" and noting that her absence "leaves an unimaginable void in our lives." Forman also reflected on the impact of his great-grandmother’s legacy, stating, "Safta’s story touched hundreds of millions worldwide, reminding us of the resilience of the human spirit and the dangers of unchecked hatred."

Michael Newman, chief executive of the Association of Jewish Refugees, told DIE WELT that Ebert was a "trailblazing advocate for Holocaust education" whose unique bond with her great-grandson helped bridge generational gaps and reach millions through social media. "Lily's zest for life will burn brightly in our thoughts," he added.

Unwavering courage and commitment

March of the Living, an international Holocaust education organization, also mourned Ebert's passing. Scott Saunders, Chairman of March of the Living UK, highlighted Ebert's courage and unwavering commitment to Holocaust remembrance. In a statement to People, he noted that her partnership with Forman on platforms like TikTok had brought Holocaust education to younger audiences, ensuring that her story would continue.

In 2023, Ebert was awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to Holocaust education. She also received the Knight's Cross of the Order of Merit of Hungary and won the inaugural Simon Wiesenthal Prize.

Ebert will be laid to rest in Israel alongside her husband, with the family sitting shiva, the traditional Jewish mourning practice, in both London and Jerusalem. Her contributions to Holocaust education through social media, public speaking, and her memoir have left an indelible mark on the world, ensuring that the lessons of the Holocaust are passed down to future generations.