NBA's Deni Avdija won't play on Yom Kippur: 'Some things are more important than basketball'

Deni Avdija, a forward for the Portland Trail Blazers, will not participate in the team’s first pre-season game of the 2024-25 NBA season due to Yom Kippur. The game against the Los Angeles Clippers is scheduled for Friday evening, 5:30 a.m. Israel time, after the holiday begins.

In an Instagram story, Avdija shared his reasoning: “Tomorrow, on the eve of Yom Kippur, the first pre-season game of the season will take place. When the management informed me, I knew right away that I would not participate. I feel that the best way to start the season is by honoring Jewish tradition and standing united with my fellow Jews in Israel and around the world.”

He added, “Basketball has been a central part of my life for as long as I can remember, and it’s always been my top priority. However, after the past year, I’ve realized there are more important things than basketball. Am Yisrael Chai. Wishing everyone a good inscription and sealing.”

Avdija's playing history

Avdija was traded from the Washington Wizards to Portland in late June. He played four seasons with the Wizards, averaging 9.8 points, 6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game over 26 minutes. His most recent season was his best yet, with personal highs of 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 30 minutes per game.

Avdija, born in Israel to a Serbian father and an Israeli mother, quickly made a name for himself in the professional basketball world. Drafted 9th overall by the Washington Wizards in 2020, Avdija has become one of the most successful Israeli players to enter the NBA. His versatility as a forward and strong basketball IQ have earned him a reputation as a hardworking player. He remains deeply connected to his Jewish heritage, inspiring fans worldwide.

In June 2024, Avdija was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in a multi-player deal. After a breakout season with the Wizards, where he averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists, Avdija is expected to play a key role for Portland in the upcoming season.