Jewish anti-Zionist group to protest Israel on Yom Kippur in London

A Jewish anti-Zionist group is set to demonstrate against Israel in the London Borough of Camden on Friday night, which falls on the Jewish high holiday of Yom Kippur, Camden Police announced on Friday.

The ‘International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network’ has held weekly protests in Swiss Cottage, protests which have reportedly increased in size and drawn in counter-protesters.

Police enacted the Public Order Act to prevent “serious disruptions,” which would limit the protesters' movement, time to congregate, and ability to use amplified sound equipment.

Anyone taking part in the protest:▶️ Must remain in the area in blue on the map below.▶️ Must not assemble before 4pm and must disperse by 6pm. ▶️ Must not use amplified sound equipment to play music. pic.twitter.com/iKSdueOOh3 — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) October 11, 2024

The protest calls for the British government to expel the Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely, and accused her of inciting genocide, the network announced on X. Tzipi Hotovely, Israeli ambassador to the Court of St. James. (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

Since October 2023, IJAN-UK has organised a weekly protest, now co-sponsored by Jewish Network for Palestine, to demand the expulsion of @TzipiHotovely for inciting genocide. Join us this Friday! #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/xHksI74VlB — IJAN (@IJAN_Network) October 9, 2024

The flyer also claimed that a genocide was being carried out in Gaza, where Israel has battled against the Iran-backed Hamas terror group for 12 months now. The war was kickstarted by Hamas on October 7, when the terror group broke the existing ceasefire, invaded southern Israel and murdered over 1200 people. In addition to killing both soldiers and civilians, Hamas abducted over 250 people, some 100 of whom remain in captivity.

About the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network

The network was founded in 2008, according to the Union of International Associations, and aims to “Dismantle Israeli apartheid; promote return of Palestinian refugees; end Israeli colonization of historic Palestine.”

What is Yom Kippur?

Yom Kippur is the holiest day in Judaism and the most important day in the Jewish calendar, the Jerusalem Post explained. Also known as the Day of Atonement, the holiday marks the completion of the Ten Days of Repentance that began on Rosh Hashanah and is marked with a 25-hour fast and numerous rules and restrictions. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The fast of Yom Kippur is explained in the Bible and described in the Book of Leviticus as a day of cleansing, where the Jewish people atone for their sins, become pure, and pray that they are inscribed in the Book of Life.

Many activities are forbidden on Yom Kippur, including bathing, applying deodorant, washing hands and using electronics.

AARON REICH contributed to this report.