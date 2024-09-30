Yom Kippur: Your guide to Judaism's holiest day - explainer

Yom Kippur is the holiest day in Judaism and the most important day in the Jewish calendar.

Also known as the Day of Atonement, the holiday marks the completion of the Ten Days of Repentance that began on Rosh Hashanah and is marked with a 25-hour fast and numerous rules and restrictions.

As Judaism's most important holiday, Yom Kippur also holds a level of significance across all Jewish denominations, as well as on the spectrum of religious observance.

But it also differs heavily from other holidays in that while familial celebrations and feasts mark most holidays, Yom Kippur is primarily only concerned with prayer.

Here is everything you need to know about Yom Kippur. Israelis ride their bicycles along the empty Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, and the holiest of Jewish holidays. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

What is the meaning of Yom Kippur?

Yom Kippur is the Day of Atonement, meaning it is a day when Jews repent their sins and hope God forgives them, singing their name in the Book of Life.

It follows the cycle started with Rosh Hashanah, where we begin the Ten Days of Repentance, a time of reflection and asking forgiveness.

The meaning of Yom Kippur is one of solemnness, but it is also a day of joy since the Jews believe that God does, indeed, forgive them, and therefore it is also a cause of celebration.

What is Yom Kippur in the Bible, and what is it like today?

The fast of Yom Kippur is explained in the Bible and described in the Book of Leviticus as a day of cleansing, where the Jewish people atone for their sins, become pure, and pray that they are inscribed in the Book of Life.

The holiday goes back to biblical times and has been a part of Jewish lore and history for thousands of years. It has become intrinsically rooted in Jewish and Israeli culture. This is to the extent that many otherwise non-observant Jews will still go out of their way to observe the holiday in at least some capacity, notably attending synagogue services.

One famous example of Yom Kippur observance from otherwise secular Jews is baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax, who refused to pitch in game 1 of the 1965 World Series because it took place on Yom Kippur.

For others, especially in Israel, the holiday is known as the day when nearly the entire country shuts down, with all things closed and roads quiet. It's become a popular pastime among secular Israelis to ride bicycle on the empty streets throughout the country. A print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations depicting the scapegoat ritual on Yom Kippur. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In ancient times, the holiday was quite different, with a very intricate set of rules and practices regarding the use of the Temple and the role of the Kohen Gadol (High Priest). This included numerous sacrifices, rituals like throwing a goat off a cliff to symbolically carry away the sins of the Jewish people (the origin of the term "scapegoat") and, most famously, the Kohen Gadol going into the Holy of Holies (Kodesh Hakodashim) and saying a prayer with pronunciation of the Tetragrammaton, the true four-letter name of God.

However, as the Temple has been destroyed, these rituals are no longer observed, though they are remembered in the Yom Kippur prayer services.

What are the rules for the Yom Kippur fast?

Yom Kippur is marked as one of the two major fasts, alongside Tisha B'Av, and lasts 25 hours. However, its rules are far more extensive and intricate.

Like Shabbat, creative labor and the use of electronics is forbidden. However, it does not stop there. Also forbidden is showering and fully washing one's hands, applying deodorant, wearing leather and jewelry, and having marital relations.

Jews traditionally wear white on the holiday, with Ashkenazi Jews wearing a white coat known as a kittel throughout the lengthy prayers.

Other customs also exist, such as the practice of Kapparot (atonement) where people swing chicken over their head to transfer their sins to it before it is slaughtered, though many use money instead of chickens.

The two most notable rules, though, are about the fast itself and prayer.

Regarding the fast, one must completely refrain from food and water. While other fasts have cases where, if one feels sick, they are not obligated to fast, the rules are much stricter with Yom Kippur.

Regarding pregnant women, the situation is not as clear-cut. Halachically, pregnant women are still required to fast, as noted by the Shulchan Aruch (Shulchan Aruch Harav, Orach Chaim 617:1). However, this has been contradicted by most doctors, and a doctor can advise a woman not to fast. Even so, many Orthodox rabbis, as noted by Chabad, still suggest eating and drinking as little as possible. An illustrative image of people breaking their fast after Yom Kippur. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

How does one break the fast after Yom Kippur?

There are no set rules for how one should break their fast after Yom Kippur. Healthy options include drinking water and eating bread, and a light dinner of bagels, which is common among many American Jews.

For health reasons, it is advised not to overeat during the break-fast meal.

What are Yom Kippur prayers?

The other hallmark of Yom Kippur is the extensive prayer services. They begin at night on Yom Kippur Eve with the famous Kol Nidrei prayer, which is meant to renounce vows. The prayer is among the most iconic in Judaism and dates back to ancient times.

Incredibly long prayer services characterize the following day. While most days typically have three services (Shacharit in the morning, Mincha in the afternoon, and Ma'ariv at night) and most festivals have four (adding Musaf), Yom Kippur has five, with the fifth being known as Ne'ilah and taking place at the end.

Each prayer service is known for being very long, particularly the chazzan's repetition of Shmonah Esrei (18-part prayer), with the congregation frequently breaking out into very long, emotional, and melodious songs as they sing along.

The prayers themselves also include the likes of vidui and selichot, which ask for repentance for one's sins.

The holiday finishes the cycle begun with Rosh Hashanah, and as such, one also includes the many additions said during the Ten Days of Repentance.

The full extent of the traditional Yom Kippur prayers is so extensive that a typical siddur (prayer book) will not have most of it, and instead, one must use a special book called a mahzor.

The Torah is also read several times throughout the holiday. During Mincha, the Haftarah portion sees the reading of the Book of Jonah, a famous story of God's forgiveness.

The prayer services end after Ne'ilah, which is concluded with one very long shofar blast and, in many cases, singing "Leshana Haba B'Yerushalaim" (Next Year in Jerusalem).

Due to the sheer length of the prayer services, some synagogues have worshipers stay for the entirety of the fast day, beginning with Shacharit until the very end, but this is not the case everywhere.

What are the holiday greetings on Yom Kippur?

Like Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur has its own distinctive holiday greetings. Aside from the standard "tzom kal" or "easy fast" that is used on every fast day, the most well-known greeting is "g'mar hatima tovah," literally meaning "a good final signing," which is a reference to the belief that one's name is signed and sealed in the Book of Life. Often, it will be shortened to just "g'mar tov."

In 2024, Yom Kippur falls on Shabbat, so the greeting of "Shabbat shalom" may also be used.

What are the dates for Yom Kippur in 2024?

Yom Kippur in 2024 begins on Friday, October 11, during the evening and ends the following night on October 12. Here are the exact times for the fast.

All zmanim are taken from the Orthodox Union calendar.

New York

Candle lighting is at: 6:02 p.m.

Yom Kippur ends at: 7:01 p.m.

Los Angeles

Candle lighting is at: 6:05 p.m.

Yom Kippur ends at: 7:04 p.m.

Jerusalem

Candle lighting is at: 5:53 p.m.

Yom Kippur ends at: 6:52 p.m.

Tel Aviv

Candle lighting is at: 5:54 p.m.

Yom Kippur ends at: 6:54 p.m.

Haifa

Candle lighting is at: 5:53 p.m.

Yom Kippur ends at: 6:52 p.m.

Beersheba

Candle lighting is at: 5:55 p.m.

Yom Kippur ends at: 6:54 p.m.