How will Nicaragua's tiny Jewish community be affected by disconnecting ties with Israel?

Nicaragua's decision to sever diplomatic relations with Israel announced on Saturday, may have significant implications for the country's small but resilient Jewish community.

The Nicaraguan government, in a statement, justified the break by condemning the Israel-Hamas War, referring to the Israeli government as "fascist" and "genocidal." This abrupt severing of ties has raised concerns about the future of Jewish life in Nicaragua, a country where the Jewish community has already endured significant challenges in the past.

The Jewish presence in Nicaragua dates back to the early 1800s when Jews arrived from France. Over the decades, the community grew, reaching its peak in the early 1970s with around 250 members, mostly living in Managua and contributing to the country's economic development.

However, political turmoil following the rise of the Sandinista government in 1979 led to the persecution and near collapse of the community. The government, hostile to Jews due to Israel's prior support for the Somoza regime, expropriated the community's synagogue and forced most Jews to flee, with many emigrating to Israel, the United States, or Latin American countries. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua Valdrack Ludwing Jaentschke Whitaker addresses the ''Summit of the Future” in the General Assembly hall at United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/David Dee Delgado)

By the 1990s, after the Sandinistas lost power, the Jewish community began slowly rebuilding. Today, the Jewish population is around 175, according to the World Jewish Congress. Many of the current members are descendants of Sephardic Jews who were forced to convert during the Spanish Inquisition, and many others converted to Judaism in recent years, including a wave of 114 conversions in 2017, facilitated by the New York-based nonprofit organization Kulanu, as reported by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Community at risk following severed ties

Despite its small size, the Jewish community in Nicaragua has maintained its traditions through the Congregación Israelita de Nicaragua and a Chabad center in Managua. Community members regularly host Shabbat services in private homes, and cultural life has slowly revived with communal Passover Seders and holiday celebrations. However, due to the limited size and geographical dispersion of the community, forming a minyan remains challenging.

Nicaragua’s ties with Israel have historically been significant, with the country being the second to recognize the Jewish state in 1948. Diplomatic relations, however, have fluctuated over the years, particularly during the Sandinista era. While ties were restored in 2017, the recent decision to cut relations with Israel threatens to isolate Nicaragua’s Jewish community further. Without diplomatic support and Israel’s cultural and religious influence, this small community may struggle to sustain its Jewish identity.

Moreover, the alignment of the Nicaraguan government with nations like Iran and its hostility toward Israel could lead to a rise in antisemitism, echoing the persecution Jews faced during the late 1970s. The break in relations may also limit access to kosher food, religious resources, and the broader global Jewish community, making it difficult for Nicaragua’s Jews to maintain their heritage and connection to Judaism.