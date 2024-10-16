EU Council adopts declaration to combat 'alarmingly high' antisemitism, foster Jewish life

The European Union (EU) has unanimously approved a declaration which aims to combat antisemitism and strengthen Jewish life, the EU Council announced on Tuesday.

The declaration, which is called "Fostering Jewish life and combating antisemitism," comes in light of "alarmingly" high levels of European antisemitism, the Council added. It was adopted under the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

"The EU stands unequivocally against all forms of antisemitism, racism, hatred, and discrimination."

The Council also noted that the increase in antisemitism was tied to the October 7 Hamas attacks against Israel.

The declaration outlines different types of antisemitic rhetoric which the Council intends to combat. This includes Holocaust denial, or trivialization of the Holocaust, which the Council said are becoming growing trends, especially online. The Council encourages the adoption and implementation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

The Hungarian presidency of the Council said on social media that "I believe it is important now more than ever to stand united across borders and communities to foster Jewish life and combat antisemitism because Jewish…"

Holocaust denial, the declaration added, can "harm Jewish communities, undermine collective historical memory, and threaten the cohesion and security of European democratic societies."

Fostering Jewish life

The declaration is not limited to the fight against antisemitism; the Council also emphasized its commitment to fostering Jewish life through education, culture and Holocaust remembrance.

The Hungarian presidency of the Council said on social media that "now, more than ever, we must stand united to protect Jewish communities, heritage, and culture, as they are an essential part of Europe's identity."

A key element of fostering Jewish life is ensuring the safety of Jewish people, the Council continued, calling on member states to increase security at Jewish institutions.

Jewish organizations respond

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) said that the declaration comes at a critical times amid a spike in antisemitic attacks following the start of the Israel-Hamas War.

This "dramatic increase in antisemitism in Europe has instilled fear and concern throughout Jewish communities across the continent," the Congress added. WJC President Ronald S. Lauder (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The EJC also thanked the Council for recognizing within the declaration the proliferation of false attribution of political responsibility to European Jewish citizens for the actions of the State of Israel "in a moment when the ancient antisemitic trope of "double loyalty" is widespread in our societies."

Dr Ariel Muzicant, the President of the EJC, said that the declaration highlighted the urgency of the fight against antisemitism, calling it not just a symbolic gesture, but a call to action. “We are grateful to the Hungarian Presidency for their considerable efforts and their continued commitment to combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life in the EU,” Dr Muzicant added.

The World Jewish Congress (WJC), which represents Jews in over 100 countries, worked closely with the presidency and EU member-states to help secure the adoption of the declaration.

“The adoption of this declaration by the Council of the European Union is a powerful and necessary statement of intent, and I commend this demonstration of unwavering commitment to combating antisemitism and safeguarding Jewish communities,” said WJC President Ronald S. Lauder.

The European Jewish Association said that some EU member states have been "slow to follow the EU's lead" and hoped that "in the mouth of an antisemitism crisis, this is the kickstart that is urgently needed."

In a speech to the press, János Bóka, Minister of EU Affairs said "Jewish heritage and Jewish culture is part of European heritage, and without this, Europe would no longer be Europe."