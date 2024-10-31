AOC shares campaign in inaccurate Arabic, offending voters

Voters mocked US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) after she shared a poorly translated flyer in Arabic, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

In a recently deleted social media post promoting her campaign, AOC shared a photo of her flyer in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, and what was meant to be Arabic.

“Get out the vote operation is organizing in five languages,” her caption read.

“We are mobilizing New Yorkers to vote for Harris and me.”

Shortly after, her post drew immense backlash due to the inaccurate Arabic translation of her flyer, with many calling it complete gibberish and offensive, the Telegraph wrote. AOC campaign material (credit: Screenshots from Telegram)

“A true metaphor for her efforts to connect to Arab voters equals not caring enough about the basics like our right to life,” an Arabic journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin wrote on X/ Twitter in response.

The Telegraph also quoted Meir Javedanfar, a professor of Iranian studies at Reichman University, saying: “Much like her knowledge of the Middle East, the Arabic on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flyers is gibberish and written backwards.”

Support for antisemitism

AOC has been vocal in her support for Palestinians in Gaza, accusing Israel of committing genocide and blocking Palestinian residents of Gaza from receiving humanitarian aid.

Previously, in July, the Democratic Socialists of America dropped its endorsement of AOC after she condemned antisemitism in a public discussion with two Jewish activists, “Antisemitism, hate, and violence against Jews because of their identity is real and it is dangerous,” she said during the discussion.