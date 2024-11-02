Eitan Neishlos and Amjad Taha lead advocacy mission across Australia

Jewish businessman and philanthropist Eitan Neishlos and Arab author and political strategist Amjad Taha will visit Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra on an advocacy mission aimed at promoting peace and coexistence between Jews and Arabs amid a global rise in antisemitism and growing social divisions, which have increased in the aftermath of October 7 and the ensuing regional war.

Advocating for peace together

Neishlos, who is originally from Australia and has been living in Dubai since the signing of the Abraham Accords, has been leading initiatives supporting Israel and promoting the values of the Abraham Accords. Since the war, he has been advocating for unity and tolerance on the global stage while standing up to rising waves of antisemitism.Taha, an Emirati political analyst, author, and speaker, has been advocating for peace between Jews and Arabs, speaking to audiences around the world and in global media about cultural and political issues arising from the regional conflict.

Last April, Neishlos and Taha met at the Israeli embassy’s Holocaust Remembrance Day event in Abu Dhabi. The two found themselves speaking to a Holocaust survivor who addressed the crowd. From this encounter, Neishlos and Taha decided that more needs to be done to promote mutual dialogue, tolerance, and peace, so the evils of the past and present will have no place in today’s world.

Neishlos and Taha will meet with senior Australian parliament members, lawmakers, and the ambassadors of Israel and the United Arab Emirates to Australia in Canberra. They will address Sydney’s Jewish community in a special sermon at the Central Synagogue of Sydney, visit schools and educational institutions, and participate in sessions organized in collaboration with JNF Australia.