2024 General Assembly pushes forward with key voices of Diaspora Jewry

LIVE: The 2024 General Assembly is now underway in Washington, DC, bringing together Jewish communities nationwide to confront unprecedented challenges. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  NOVEMBER 12, 2024 17:10
Jerusalem Post
Diaspora
 
JFNA - Closing plenary of the General Assembly 2024

From the ongoing conflict in Israel to the shocking rise in antisemitism globally, this year's gathering carries a heightened sense of purpose and immediacy.

Today's plenum will host some vital voices in Diaspora Jewry who have come to discuss antisemitism, Israeli diplomacy, and the impact of the war.

They include:

  • Sheryl Sandberg, Founder, Lean In
  • Julie Platt, Chair, Board of Trustees, Jewish Federations of North America
  • Bari Weiss, Founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast, Honestly
  • Annie Sandler, President, The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee
  • David Heller, Campaign Chair, Jewish Federations of North America


