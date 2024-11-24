Montreal coffee chain terminates contract with woman videoed doing Hitler salute

A keffiyeh-clad franchisee of Second Cup had her contract with the Montreal coffee shop terminated after she was captured on camera performing a Hitler salute in footage taken from Montreal pro-Palestine protests this week.

Second Cup—a Canadian coffee chain—said it was "terminating their franchise agreement" after it found that its franchisee made "hateful remarks and gestures."

Second Cup said it had "zero tolerance for hate speech."

The woman, who ran a franchise café at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, was videoed making a Heil Hitler during mass Quebec protests.

Official Statement pic.twitter.com/7gSUjcjAJZ — Second Cup Café (@SecondCupCanada) November 23, 2024

"This franchisee's actions are not only a breach of our franchise agreement, but they also violate the values of inclusion and community we stand for at Second Cup."

Leo Housakos, the Senator for Quebec, said, "This great Canadian, Montreal-owned company has taken this principled stand at risk to their own business."

"In so doing, they are showing the courage and leadership Canada needs right now but is so desperately lacking from these in the highest of public offices," he added.