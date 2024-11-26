CIJA calls on Canadian government to immediately act against surging antisemitism

Following the antisemitic riots in Montreal last week, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) held a press conference calling on the Canadian government to take action against rising antisemitism.

CIJA laid out five specific actions it wants the government to take.

Firstly, CIJA calls for the convening of a national forum on combating hate crimes, terrorism, and antisemitism. This would bring together federal, provincial, and municipal leaders with law enforcement in the aim of coordinating efforts and ensuring that anti-hate legislation is enforced.

Secondly, CIJA called on the government to strengthen its enforcement of hate crime laws, and that charges be enacted against those promoting violence or inciting hate against Jews.

Thirdly, CIJA asked that training of law enforcement and judicial enforcement be improved, so that officials are better equipped with the tools to recognize and target antisemitism, using the IHRA definition of antisemitism as the baseline.

The fourth action CIJA asked for was the enhancement of community safety programs, which it said would be established through dedicated liaisons within law enforcement. This could come in the form of specialized hate crime units, and improving intelligence-sharing.

And finally, CIJA asked that the government address radicalization and extremism, which would include the prohibition of terrorist symbols and a crackdown on individuals or groups that glorify terrorism.

"The violent and hateful rhetoric we saw in Montreal is a chilling symptom of an escalating crisis," said Richard Marceau, Vice President of CIJA.

"Chants of ‘death to Jews,’ violent targeting of Jewish institutions, and the glorification of terrorist groups on Canadian streets represent a direct threat—not only to Canada’s Jewish community but also to the values that define our country."

Noting the "unprecedented" surge in antisemitism since October 7 2023, Marceau said it was "time to act before it is too late."

"Jewish schools have been shot at, businesses vandalized, and synagogues forced to implement extraordinary security measures to protect worshippers. Flags of terrorist organizations, designated as such under Canadian law, are brandished on our streets. Public demonstrations have echoed chilling calls for the extermination of Jews, and injunctions have been needed just to safeguard Jewish attendees at public events. These scenes are not just disturbing—they are offensive and dangerous."

He added that, if unchecked, similar scenes to what were seen in Amsterdam could play out in Canada.

“The foiled ISIS-linked terror plot in Ottawa and the attempted assassination of former Attorney General and Holocaust envoy Irwin Cotler should be stark warnings about the extent to which extremists have been emboldened."

Marceau stressed that the responsibility lies exclusively with the government.

“Canada has strong criminal legislation, but its application remains inconsistent," he added. "It is critical that these legal tools are applied uniformly across the country to prosecute those who perpetuate antisemitic hate."

“This is not just a Jewish issue; it is a Canadian issue," he concluded.

Antisemitism in Canada

70% of all religion-motivated hate crimes in Canada target Jews.

In poll conducted by CIJA, 82% of Canadian Jews revealed that they felt that Canada is less safe for Jews than it was before Oct. 7, and 80% are concerned about antisemitism.

36% said they had been targeted (themselves or a member of their family) by antisemitic remarks since October 7.

75% said they felt local police should be doing more to combat antisemitism in Canada, and 85% said they thought that the government should be doing more.