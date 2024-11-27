Jewish groups welcome Israel-Lebanon ceasefire as vital for stability

The Jewish Federations of North America said it welcomed the agreement for Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon, saying that Israel has "long endured the unacceptable threat" of Hezbollah.

"Throughout this harrowing period, Jewish Federations have been there to support Israel's communities, and we will continue to support them in their needs going forward," JFNA said in a statement.

JFNA said it's hopeful that this agreement will "help pave the way for a more stable future, allow Israel's citizens to return to their homes, and end the unacceptable rain of rockets and missiles that have terrorized Israel's civilians these past 14 months."

JFNA thanked President Biden for his "lifelong support and friendship of Israel and the Jewish people."

In a statement, AIPAC also said it appreciated the Biden administration's efforts to work closely together with US ally Israel to forge a ceasefire in Lebanon. First responders work at the site of an Israeli strike, amid hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Beirut, Lebanon, November 26, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)

Reactions pour in

"This war was a direct byproduct of Iran arming and funding its terror proxy Hezbollah and the international community’s failure to enforce Security Council Resolution 1701 after the 2006 war," AIPAC said.

AIPAC said continuing US-Israel cooperation is essential both to maintain the ceasefire and prevent Iranian aggression in the region.

"We call on the international community to remedy its failures following the 2006 war and ensure Hezbollah can't rearm or operate south of the Litani River," AIPAC said.

The World Jewish Congress said that while Israel's military gains in Lebanon over the past few months were a "demonstration of resilience" in the face of "relentless threats," the ceasefire was a key move for Israel's security.

"Today’s proposed ceasefire agreement for Israel and Lebanon offers a vital step toward restoring this fundamental sense of security for those living in the north of the country," said WJC President Ronald S. Lauder in a statement. "We are grateful to the United States and France for their work to bring about this essential agreement aimed at ensuring regional stability." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

WJC further added that Israel must shift its attention to the war in Gaza so that those displaced from their homes can enjoy the "promise of peace in their daily lives."