Israeli soldier reunites with Brooklyn mother he saved through bone marrow donations

An Israeli soldier met the Brooklyn mother whose life he saved with two bone marrow donations, showcasing the life-changing power of transplants. In an emotional meeting recently at the Oranit Center of Ezer Mizion in Petah Tikva, an Israeli soldier reunited with the woman whose life he saved through a bone marrow donation. The woman, Chava Rivky Amsel, a Brooklyn resident and mother of five, came to Israel to meet her donor after recovering from leukemia.

Two years ago, A., a soldier in a classified unit within the IDF Intelligence Directorate, received a call from the Ezer Mizion National Bone Marrow Registry informing him that he was a match for a woman in her 40s who urgently needed a transplant. Amsel, who had been battling leukemia, underwent the procedure and began her recovery. Six months later, she required another transplant, and A. stepped up once again to donate.

Donations saved Amsel's life

Ezer Mizion sent both donations to the US, saving Amsel's life. This week, Amsel traveled to Israel to meet her donor, accompanied by her family. Joined by his parents, A. shared an emotional moment, reflecting on the privilege of saving a life. Amsel expressed profound gratitude, highlighting the donation's impact on her and her family. Bone marrow 370 (credit: REUTERS)

Dr. Bracha Zisser, director of Ezer Mizion’s National Bone Marrow Registry, said, "It is amazing to see how a simple procedure can save lives, to witness an entire family gaining back their mother, and to share in the joy of a donor who feels immense satisfaction in having the opportunity to save a life."