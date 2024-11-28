Belev Echad raises $4.7M to aid wounded IDF soldiers at annual NYC gala

Over 1,500 members of New York’s business community, celebrities, and philanthropists came together to raise over $4.7 million for the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded IDF soldiers at the annual Belev Echad Gala in New York on Monday.

The gala, held at the prestigious Cipriani 55 Hall on Wall Street, served as the focal point for supporters tuning in from all around the world, including Miami and Israel.

Attendees were deeply moved by firsthand accounts from IDF soldiers who were wounded while bravely defending Israel from the brutal Hamas massacre on October 7.

Noam Ben-Shlush, a 21-year-old from the Golani Brigade who lost his leg while defending his community, took to the stage to share his experience and the road to recovery in New York, where Belev Echad has been hosting him and taking him to the treatment he needs.

“Life is beautiful,” Ben-Shlush said. “Enjoy it, with a leg, without a leg—it [doesn't matter].” Ben-Shlush, a brave young man who I assisted just a day before the gala to get around with his crutches, walked onto the stage with a brand-new prosthetic leg from Belev Echad to accept an award for his bravery. (R) Noam Ben-Shlush receives an honorary award at the annual Belev Echad Gala in NEw York, November 25, 2024. (credit: Sholem Srugo/Belev Echad)

Eden Alisa Ram, 21, an IDF officer who served on the Urim base when Hamas invaded, also shared her story about how she took command and calmly directed other soldiers to save their lives even though she was scared herself.

Ram was shot by Hamas terrorists 12 times and only survived because she played dead until IDF soldiers arrived to rescue her. It was almost impossible to believe that a person who went through such a horrible experience and serious injuries was able to turn into the strong young woman standing proudly on that stage. Eden Alisa Ram shares her experience of how her base was overrun by Hamas terrorists on October 7 at the annual Belev Echad Gala in New York, November 25, 2024. (credit: Sholem Srugo/Belev Echad)

The star-studded evening was elevated even further with the presence of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who donated $100,000 to the cause. “The courage and sacrifice of these soldiers are beyond inspiring,” Mayweather remarked. “I’m honored to stand with them tonight.”

Mayweather has visited Israel four times since the beginning of the war, with his most recent visit to the Belev Echad house in Kiryat Ono, Israel in October, where he met with recovering IDF soldiers and promised to be back again.

Liraz Charhi from the Israeli TV hit series "Tehran" and Meirav Shirom from the world-famous Israeli show "Fauda" also attended the event in support of the cause.

Charhi shared her own story of how the IDF rescued some of her family members in the south after Hamas terrorists set their kibbutz on fire. "We may have a lot of disagreements in Israel, but one thing we can all agree on is our soldiers," Shirom added.

Unwavering support from Jews around the world

Rabbi Uriel Vigler and his wife, Shevy Vigler, co-founders of Belev Echad, emphasized the event’s broader significance. “This is not just a gala. It’s a message of unity and unwavering support,” they said. The funds raised will go toward providing critical care and assistance to wounded soldiers, helping them rebuild their lives. Belev Echad co-founders, Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler at the annual Belev Echad Gala in New York, November 25, 2024. (credit: Sholem Srugo/Belev Echad)

The gala highlighted the enduring bond between New Yorkers and Israel, as well as the shared commitment to supporting those on the front lines. The words of all the keynote speakers and the $4.7 million raised sent out a clear message: The Jewish people will always be there to support IDF soldiers.

The evening closed with a palpable sense of solidarity, leaving attendees inspired and ready to contribute further to this vital cause.

Belev Echad is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting wounded soldiers. They offer a comprehensive range of services, including medical treatment, physical and occupational therapy, trauma therapy, and rehabilitation programs. This also includes a rehabilitation house in Kiryat Ono, Israel, where wounded soldiers not only receive treatment but have a community of others who can simply understand what they're going through.

Additionally, Belev Echad provides meals, food packages, and career counseling to assist soldiers and their families during recovery. The organization also facilitates healing trips, community events, and spiritual support to help soldiers reintegrate into civilian life.