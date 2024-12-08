‘F– Germany, f– Israel!’ shouts Greta Thunberg at pro-Palestine rally 

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was filmed laughing as she shouted “F– Germany, and f– Israel!” at a pro-Palestinian event in Germany on Friday,

According to MSN, the event was held in the city of Mannheim, and was organized by the group Zaytouna in the Rhine-Neckar region.

The rally was held in the city’s main market square and included a discussion focused on “solidarity with Palestine and the climate movement.”

A spokeswoman for the city reported that the event was peaceful, and over 700 people attended.

The city did not name the organizer.

Climate activist turned Hamas shill Greta Thunberg has made her stance crystal clear, laughing while saying “fuck Germany” and “fuck Israel.” Someone should remind Greta that Israel is a global leader in solving climate challenges. pic.twitter.com/L6SONLovd3 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 7, 2024

Manuel Hagel

"Mannheim does not need a platform for such dehumanizing positions and our country does not need the presence of people like Greta Thunberg," Conservative regional parliamentary party leader Manuel Hagel, claiming that Thunberg is moving "very consciously in close proximity to antisemitism."

Thunberg has repeatedly accused Israel of genocide in the year since the October 7 massacre, and many critics have accused her of being one-sided in her activism,