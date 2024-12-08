‘F– Germany, f– Israel!’ shouts Greta Thunberg at pro-Palestine rally 

The rally was held in the city’s main market square and included a discussion focused on “solidarity with Palestine and the climate movement.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in the Stop Israel demonstration against Israel's participation in the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Malmo, Sweden, May 9, 2024. (photo credit: TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS)
(photo credit: TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was filmed laughing as she shouted “F– Germany, and f– Israel!” at a pro-Palestinian event in Germany on Friday,

According to MSN, the event was held in the city of Mannheim, and was organized by the group Zaytouna in the Rhine-Neckar region.

A spokeswoman for the city reported that the event was peaceful, and over 700 people attended. 

The city did not name the organizer. 

Manuel Hagel

"Mannheim does not need a platform for such dehumanizing positions and our country does not need the presence of people like Greta Thunberg," Conservative regional parliamentary party leader Manuel Hagel, claiming that Thunberg is moving "very consciously in close proximity to antisemitism."

Thunberg has repeatedly accused Israel of genocide in the year since the October 7 massacre, and many critics have accused her of being one-sided in her activism,



