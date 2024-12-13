'When hate is allowed to fester, we all lose': Pro-Israel presenter Erin Molan fired from Sky News

"I’m here to be the loudest member of the silent majority that I can be," pro-Israel news presenter Erin Molan said after Sky News Australia axed her news show this week.

In a Friday video statement on her social media, Molan - an outspoken supporter of Israel - confirmed that she had finished with Sky News despite the show being her "purpose."

Her firing comes just a few months after she announced she was receiving hate and threats for her support of Israel.

… so I’m not going anywhere… unfortunately pic.twitter.com/6YaEx7x5ZG — Erin Molan (@Erin_Molan) December 13, 2024

Daily Mail Australia confirmed that Molan had presented her last show, would not be returning to Sky News, and would not be able to say farewell to viewers. Erin Molan attends the annual Mercedes-Benz Sydney Women in Business Luncheon on June 19, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (credit: Don Arnold/WireImage)

Nevertheless, in her video message, Molan said she is "harder to kill off than you think" and that her mission has just begun.

She said she would continue "fighting for children" and for "every single hostage still held captive in Gaza," adding that she was not only "fighting against a world who lets their captors off the hook" but also one that "praises [the hostages' captors], worships them, idolizes them, rewards them."

Molan said she supports the "only democracy in the Middle East fighting bloodthirsty killers on multiple fronts on behalf of the entire world," adding that Israel was "desperately trying to get their people back, including babies, while desperately trying to protect their citizens from the same fate."

That people keep "falling for the demonization of Israel hook, line, and sinker beggars belief," she continued.

She insinuated that the ending of her term at Sky News comes due to her "caring too much" about the suffering of the "innocent children in Gaza at the hands of terrorists who attack, kill, kidnap Jews" and her efforts "exposing the support for unfathomable evil among young people in the West, who are so deluded about where their empathy belongs it is terrifying."

Reasons for speaking up

Molan also outlined her reasons for being a vocal advocate for Israel and those suffering in general.

"Evil requires three things to thrive: one, weak leadership; two useful idiots; and three, a silent majority.

The first one, she said, has been going on for "far too long" but "comes to an end soon, at least in the US." Molan thanked President Trump for his effective policy of "peace through strength."

Useful idiots, she added, are a side effect of weak leadership.

In terms of the silent majority, their "quiet existence allows the loud minority to take up way too much space."

"I’m here to be the loudest member of the silent majority that I can be," she continued.

Molan admitted that she had received offers from other networks, which would be the "easy option," but alluded to the fact that these offers would be conditional on her quietening her outspoken support for Israel.

"I'm not from Israel, I'm not Jewish, I'm not American, I have no skin in this game. But you see, I do. When hate is allowed to fester, we all lose; when stupidity isn't called out, it becomes very dangerous, and if I sit idly by, I am just as much to blame as the fool waving the flag at the Hamas protest."

"The standard you walk past is the standard you accept, and I won't ever accept the standard the world is dishing out right now, and neither should you."

Colleagues, supporters respond to news

Several people responded to Molan's statement with messages of support. Investor Bill Ackman tweeted, "Erin_Molan is one the world’s great TV journalists. I am looking forward to what comes next in her career."

Sky News Australia journalist Sharri Markson, who is Jewish, said she was "really sorry to see [her] courageous and gorgeous friend leave us at Sky News."

However, Markson disputed the idea that Molan's departure from Sky News was because of her Zionism, calling the idea "categorically untrue."

"No media outlet globally has shown more leadership or clarity on Israel’s fight against terrorism and our own battle against antisemitism than us at Sky News Australia and News Corp," Markson said.