Candace Owens named Stop Antisemitism's 'Antisemite of the Year'

American nonprofit Stop Antisemitism has crowned far-right political pundit Candace Owen as 2024’s 'Antisemite of the Year.'

The group made the announcement on their X/Twitter account on Sunday after a poll with over 30,000 votes.

“Owens edged out Hamas apologist Greta Thunberg and terror-supporting Twitch streamer Hasan Piker for the title, inheriting the dishonor from 2022 winner, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib,” the announcement read.

While Owens was once platformed by prominent Jewish figures like Dennis Prager and Ben Shapiro, her rhetoric took an antisemitic shift after the October 7 massacre, ultimately leading to her name being thrown into the ring for the title.

Shortly after October 7, Owens wrote a post saying, “No one can serve two masters… You cannot serve both God and money.”

pic.twitter.com/0pXWyxxsYH — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 15, 2024

“Candace, if you feel that taking money from The Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, by all means, quit,” Ben Shapiro responded.

While Owens claimed that Shapiro did not have the authority to fire her, she did cite their strained relationship following October 7 as one reason she left The Daily Wire on ​​“The Breakfast Club” radio show.

Stop Antisemitism cited several of Owens’ “vile” remarks for their decision, most notably her insinuating Hollywood is run by "sinister Jewish gangs" on her podcast, as the reason she has been “rightfully” crowned 2024’s Antisemite of the Year.

Owens' antisemitic remarks have also led to her being banned from New Zealand and Australia -- which she blamed the 'Zionist entity' for on social media -- and caused her father-in-law to speak out, distancing himself from her views. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Candace Owens’ reaction

Many of Owens' fans congratulated her on the "well-deserved" title, which she seemed to take pride in.

“Obviously, I will prepare an acceptance speech for my show tomorrow,” Owens posted shortly after the announcement. “So many people to thank.”