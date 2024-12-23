Israel stood alone in the past four years, Murdoch says in Australia, praising Trump’s return

“Israel, over the last four years, has stood alone on the front line of Western democratic civilization, defending shared values with incredible resilience,” Media mogul Rupert Murdoch told a packed congregation at Sydney’s Central Synagogue during a Chanukah event on Friday.

Expressing optimism about the future, Murdoch added, with President-elect Donald Trump returning to the White House, “Israel won’t be alone anymore.”

The media mogul, accompanied by his wife Elena, son Lachlan, and daughter-in-law Sarah, was celebrated for his “steadfast commitment to truth and moral clarity through his media platforms,” according to the synagogue.

The event at the Central Synagogue marked a moment of recognition for Murdoch and his family’s contribution to promoting truth and supporting Israel. The congregation leader, Rabbi Levi Wolff, introduced Murdoch with heartfelt words, highlighting the importance of moral courage in today’s complex times.

‘A steadfast beacon of truth’

Rabbi Wolff said, “Over the last 14 months, it feels like we have been living in a world that has completely gone mad. But just when I think the world has gone meshuga [crazy in Yiddish], I turn on Sky News Australia, and my faith in humanity is restored. There is a voice of reason that has reverberated. That voice of reason is thanks to the extraordinary man that we are honored to have here today in Mr. Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Elena.” Media mogul Rupert Murdoch at Sydney’s Central Synagogue. (credit: Sydney’s Central Synagogue)

He praised the Murdoch family for being “a steadfast beacon of truth, unwavering in clarity, a family with influence but, even more, a family with greater moral courage to stand on the right side of history.”

Drawing parallels with the Chanukah miracle, Wolff continued, “Perhaps God granted you all this to prepare you for this very junction, to stand up and give you the strength so that you will be the one who can help the world appreciate. God always gives us a jug of oil, the miracle of Chanukah, a pure jug that refuses to be contaminated by world opinion, by bias, and by hate. Mr. Murdoch, hold on to that jug of oil.”

In response, Murdoch expressed gratitude for the honor and the warm reception. “Thank you very much, Rabbi, and all of you here today. So many came up to express their thanks, and I feel really humbled,” he said.

Murdoch underscored Israel’s unique role on the global stage, stating, “Israel, in the last four years, has been alone on the front line of Western democratic civilization, leading the charge. I just pray that, starting another month, America gets back.”

Murdoch’s reference to the past four years was a pointed critique of the Biden administration, which he implied left Israel isolated on the world stage. His optimism about President-elect Trump’s return reflected his belief that the US would stand firmly alongside Israel again. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

He added, “It’s been a great pleasure meeting so many old friends and new ones. Thank you.”

Murdoch, an Australian-born American media mogul, built a global empire through News Corp, owning influential publications like The Wall Street Journal, The Sun, and The Times, alongside television channels like Fox News and Sky News Australia. He is known for his pro-Israel stance, which earned him recognition from Jewish organizations like the Anti-Defamation League.