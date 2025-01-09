Tributes flow for leading Zionist ally

Jewish National Fund-USA leaders and the global pro-Israel community are mourning the untimely passing of Olga Meshoe Washington, a beloved advocate, speaker, and ally, who passed away unexpectedly following a short illness. Known for her unwavering commitment to Zionism and fostering alliances with those beyond the Jewish faith, Olga's life and legacy have left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

Jewish National Fund-USA President Deb Lust Zaluda reflected on her impact, saying, “Olga was a voice for unity and justice, a true friend to the Jewish people and Israel. Her passion for fostering understanding and her ability to build bridges between communities were unmatched. We will miss her profoundly.”

Among her many advocacy roles, Olga was a proud member of Jewish National Fund-USA’s Speakers Bureau, through which she touched the lives of audiences around the country.

“Olga was a beacon of light, hope, and moral clarity,” said Jewish National Fund-USA Vice President of Marketing Vivian Grossman. “She spoke boldly, with conviction and love, and reminded us of the importance of standing together. Her work inspired countless individuals to deepen their understanding and support for Israel and the Zionist movement. We are heartbroken by this loss, but her legacy will continue to guide us.”

Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson also lamented the community’s loss, adding: “On the morning of October 7, 2023, my wife, Marci, and I landed in Israel amidst the unfolding chaos. I had planned to attend The Jerusalem Post’s ‘Top 25 Young ViZionaries’ Awards Ceremony, where we were to honor Olga, who was awarded the number one spot on the ViZionaries list. On the plane ride over, Olga, who was on the same flight, spoke of her deep sense of gratitude in being recognized for her work – though I knew she wasn’t somebody who sought accolades.”

Robinson continued, “As the situation in southern Israel escalated, the ceremony was canceled. I immediately established a situation room at our Alexander Muss High School in Israel to oversee relief efforts before the dust settled. And guess who remained by our side? Olga. She could’ve stayed in her hotel room or waited at the airport to book a flight out. Yet she stayed with us during our darkest hour. This is the mark of a true friend and ally.”

Robinson also shared how touched the students were to have Olga on campus at Muss, noting, “When Olga met with our teenagers at Muss and spoke about her love for the land and people of Israel, you could see the impact she was having on an entire generation of our future leaders. Her words lit up the room and her passion was felt by all.”

Olga’s voice was a powerful force for truth, and she passionately articulated the moral basis of Zionism. In her Zionism is Justice video, she declared, “Zionism is not a threat. Zionism is a liberation movement for the Jewish people; supporting it does not mean taking away from others. It’s about affirming the rights and dignity of one people while standing for justice everywhere.”

During her interview on Jewish National Fund-USA’s podcast, IsraelCast, with Steven Shalowitz, Olga emphasized the importance of allyship, noting, “There’s power in standing together, in building bridges that celebrate our differences and shared humanity.”

Grossman also shared a heartfelt tribute online, writing, "If one wanted to know the definition of an Eshet Chayil—a woman of valor—it was you. Your spirit, joy, love, and passion were infectious. Everyone who had the privilege to know you, saw and felt it. I am broken and will work to keep your spirit alive."

As tributes pour in from across the globe, Olga’s vision and voice will continue to inspire, reminding us all of the enduring power of hope, unity, and unwavering moral clarity.

This article was written in cooperation with JNF-USA.