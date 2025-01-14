US sees increase in candidates and slates for election to World Zionist Congress

The American Jews will have an increased selection of candidates and slates for the upcoming World Zionist Congress election, the American Zionist Movement (AZM) announced on Monday.

The March vote for 152 US representatives in the Congress, which make up about a third of the body, will have 2900 candidates from 22 slates. The number of candidates increased by 60% from the 2020 election and a 69% increase from that election's 13 slates.

The slates represent a variety of different ideological, political, cultural, and religious American Zionist beliefs and movements. The candidates reportedly hail from 43 US states and territories.

The elected American delegates, who will represent almost one-third of the body, will decide at the October 39th WZC the allocation of over $1 billion in funding and the leadership and priorities of key global Zionist institutions: the World Zionist Organization (WZO), the Jewish National Fund-Keren Kayemet LeIsrael (KKL-JNF), the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI), and Keren Hayesod.

“By electing representatives who directly promote the interests of the US Jewish community, American Zionist voters are poised to seize their most tangible opportunity to be heard on issues that will shape our collective future as a Jewish people. This is your vote for Israel’s future,” American Zionist Movement Executive Director Herbert Block said in a statement.

“Simultaneously, this election is American Jewry’s chance to unmistakably affirm our support for Zionism. It is imperative that we take this stand now more than ever following the horrors of October 7th, 2023, and the ongoing war.”

When will US-based World Zionist Congress elections take place?

US WZC elections will be held from March 10 until May 4. To vote in the US election, one must be Jewish, 18 years or older by June 30, be a US citizen or legal resident with a primary residence in that country, ascribe to the Zionist movement platform, and have not voted in a recent Israeli Knesset election. Voters will also need to pay a five-dollar registration and voting fee to cover operating costs.

Block, whose AZM administers the election, said, “The larger the voter turnout is, the more the American Jewish voice is heard.”

The first Zionist congress was convened in Basel by Theodor Herzl in 1897.