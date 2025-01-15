Winnipeg man charged with antisemitic vandalism

A Winnipeg man was charged for a spate of antisemitic vandalism in the Charleswood neighborhood over recent months, the Winnipeg Police Service announced on Tuesday.

Nevin Young, 19, was arrested at his home on Sunday and charged with 26 counts of mischief for involvement in graffiti across the Canadian neighborhood between the end of September until the end of December. He remains in police custody.

Graffiti found on structures, objects, and fences in the neighborhood included antisemitic acronyms and symbols including Nazi swastikas.

Winnipeg police's West District General Patrol, Community Support Units and School Resource Section identified Young as a suspect after reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with owners of defaced property.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) on Tuesday thanked the police for their work, and called on governments to empower law enforcement with more resources to be able to better identify and hold perpetrators responsible.

"Neo-Nazi activity and antisemitic incitement in our province are designed to harm not only the Jewish community but also Manitobans from all backgrounds who value their safety and the well-being of our democracy," said CIJA Manitoba and Saskatchewan vice president Gustavo Zentner.

"The radicalism we see growing on our streets and across Canada must not be allowed to take root. As Manitobans, we must not stand for it. As Canadians, we must not stand for it. Our governments must be held accountable for creating effective policies and programs to protect us from the harm these extremists are doing to our society."

Nazi swastika graffiti in the city's Charleswood area roused outrage among municipal and provincial leaders on January 3. The Westdale Community Center was vandalized on December 31 in what Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham called a “blatant act of antisemitism.”

Stand against antisemitism

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew responded to the graffiti by urging all residents of the Canadian province to stand against antisemitism and all forms of hate.

“We must honor the survivors of the Holocaust and live up to our global commitment of ‘Never Again’ by calling out those voices of hatred who use the images of that dark era in human history such as in this incident,” Kinew said on social media.