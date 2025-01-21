Over 50,000 young Jews expected to visit Israel in 2025 under new initiative

In their first-ever convening in Israel, the Israel Educational Travel Alliance (IETA) set a bold target of increasing participation in educational travel to Israel by over 50% in 2025. The ambitious initiative aims to bring more than 50,000 young Jews to Israel, up from 35,500 participants in 2024.

"At a time when Israel is facing unprecedented challenges, the commitment to bringing tens of thousands of young Jewish leaders to experience Israel firsthand is more critical than ever," said Eric D. Fingerhut, President and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America. "The Jewish Federations of North America are proud to support programs that strengthen the bond between North American Jewry and Israel, instill a deep sense of shared responsibility, and empower young people to stand by Israel as ambassadors of truth and resilience."

The convening, held in Jerusalem, included over 140 community leaders, CEOs, and senior figures from North America. Sponsored by the Jewish Federations of North America, the Jewish Agency for Israel, and Mosaic United (an initiative of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Combating Antisemitism), the gathering highlighted the critical role of educational travel programs in forging strong Israel-Diaspora ties and aiding Israel's economic recovery after October 7.

Contributions to Israel's tourism industry and economy

The educational travel sector has proven pivotal to Israel’s economy, growing from 5% of tourism before October 7 to 15% during the war. With the new target, IETA plans to welcome 53,700 participants in 2025, signaling a significant expansion of initiatives such as Birthright Israel, RootOne, Masa, and Passages.

"Immersive educational travel experiences in Israel are not only a growth engine for the country but also a symbol of hope that connects the State of Israel with world Jewry," said Yehudah Setton, CEO of the Jewish Agency for Israel. "During this critical period, our goal is to enable every young Jew from around the world to take an active role in strengthening and rebuilding the State of Israel, creating our collective future." The first Israel Educational Travel Alliance (IETA) meeting in Jerusalem, earlier this week. (credit: JFNA)

Mosaic United also emphasized their support, stating: "We are honored to be a key sponsor of this initiative. Mosaic invests millions of dollars in transformative travel programming that deepens Jewish identity and connection to Israel."

Studies have consistently shown that participating in educational trips to Israel significantly boosts the Jewish identity of young North American Jews, increasing their involvement in Jewish communal life and their commitment to the State of Israel. This initiative reflects a renewed dedication to fostering those connections during a pivotal time for Israel and the Jewish world.