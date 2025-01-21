Montreal police deny officer was involved in pro-Palestinian protest

A Montreal City Police Service (SPVM) officer was not participating in a pro-Palestinian protest, the Canadian law enforcement agency said on Thursday in response to videos circulating online depicting an officer holding a lit firework.

Outrage had erupted online after a short clip proliferated in which the officer appeared to point a firework at the sky at last Wednesday's anti-Israel protest in the city.

The SPVM said in a statement that the officer had seized the item from a demonstrator, but it had already been ignited.

"For safety reasons, he had to let it burn out by pointing it skyward," said the SPVM.

The protester that had the firework was reportedly issued with a $664 fine.

Le CIJA et la @FederationCJA ont pu échanger avec le @SPVM suite à la diffusion d'une vidéo montrant un policier tenant un feu d'artifice lors d'une manifestation pro-Hamas hier soir au centre-ville de #Montréal. Le SPVM nous a confirmé que le policier avait saisi l'engin pour le… pic.twitter.com/M7hLY3xcme — Le CIJA (@CIJAQC) January 16, 2025

"The SPVM reiterates that we are present and committed, in all neutrality, to protect the citizens of Montreal," said the police force.

Jewish community responds

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and Federation Combined Jewish Appeal said that they had been in contact with the SPVM after the video went viral, and indicated on social media Thursday that they had accepted the explanation.

Videos of the protest posted to TikTok showed protesters shooting off fireworks above them while waving Palestinian flags.

"Long live the resistance of Gaza," protesters chanted.