A new proposal to create a coordinated total lawfare campaign between the Israeli government, global diaspora civil society, and pro-Israel allies against Hamas was submitted to the Prime Minister's Office last week.

The plan by Anu Museum of the Jewish People and former Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi to systematically target Hamas worldwide through tort claims and other legal infrastructure to damage its funding capacity and public legitimacy is being considered by the relevant authorities, the PMO reportedly told Revivi.

Revivi's task force proposal would see the establishment of an inter-ministerial mechanism together with Diaspora representatives. A spokesman specified that a government committee should be created with the Finance, Diaspora, and Foreign Ministries pooling their resources and expertise.

Corresponding legislation, based off of the 1950 Nazis and Nazi Collaborators Law, would allow the persecution of Hamas operatives and terrorist affiliates abroad.

Israel would appeal to elected officials, community leaders, and public figures asking that they push to outlaw the terrorist organization if their country has not already done so. Other legislation could ban fundraising, and public relations on behalf of Hamas. A spokesman said that there are many dual-citizen Hamas members that could be targeted in other countries.

Making Hamas a pariah

Legislation would not be the only means to make Hamas a pariah; The campaign would hope to mobilize Diaspora Jewish organizations, youth movements, student groups, and other civil society non-profits to call for the deplatforming of Hamas-connected persons. The proposal suggested demonstrations as a means of events for terrorist affiliates and supporters.

Reviv said that there was existing legal infrastructure, but individual cases were lost in individual and one-dimensional efforts.

An coordinated online campaign delegitimizing Hamas would also be pursued through the coordination of Israeli government, civil society, and Israel supporters. According to the plan the state would appeal to influencers to speak out against Hamas's crimes, cruelty, and the suffering it brings to the Middle East.

"It's more or less obvious but it hasn't been implemented," said Revive.

While there were many NGOs and agencies around the world that targeted Hamas in such a fashion, Revivi contented they did so in a largely uncoordinated manner and without the intelligence that the government is privy to.

Pro-Israel and counter-terrorism NGOs used public information and open-source intelligence, and are limited to operating using their own manpower and funding. The government could identify which banks and organizations are associated with Hamas supporters, said Revivi.

Until now, said Revivi, Israel had only sought to attack Hamas militarily, but what was needed was a multi-dimensional

Until now tried to destroy Hamas just militarily, but he wanted an effort of similar resolve to eliminate the pipeline of funding from the European Union. Such a task force would be much more effective and efficient than just military operations, and perhaps could lead to the expenditure of less ammunition and fewer soldiers lost.