Kanye West closes X account, Yeezy now sells just one product: Nazi swastika tee

American rapper Kanye West has deactivated his X account after going on an antisemitic rant on the platform in recent days.

He announced, "I'm logging out," before closing the account and thanked X owner Elon Musk for allowing him to rant.

Furthermore, his clothing brand, Yeezy, has had everything on its website removed bar one product - a T-shirt with a Nazi swastika on it.

Kanye West has once again posted a series of antisemitic and unhinged statements on X (formerly Twitter), sparking renewed outrage. In his latest social media tirade, West called himself a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler.

“I LOVE HITLER. I’M A NAZI,” West wrote in one post. Rapper Kanye West calls for a question from the crowd as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

He also referred to Hitler as "soooo fresh” and “I’m going to normalize talking about Hitler the way talking about killing n****s has been normalized.”

One post said, “I love when Jewish people come to me and say they can't work with me anymore it's my fav[orite]."

West lost several business deals recently, including relationships with Balenciaga, Gap, Foot Locker, Creative Artists Agency, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and two law firms.

Autism diagnosis

In his rant, the rapper also made controversial comments about the #MeToo movement, Black people, White people, slavery, rape victims, “fat people,” “ugly people,” “poor people,” his children’s school, people who “wear a lot of jewelry,” rappers, the late Virgil Abloh, former US vice president Kamala Harris, and Make-A-Wish children.

Earlier in the week, on the podcast 'The Download,' West revealed he had been recently diagnosed with autism after being falsely diagnosed with bipolar disorder a decade years ago. West said his autism has led to some of his controversial public behavior and said it can make him obstinate and argumentative.

He also added he does not take the medication prescribed for him, as it blocks his creativity.