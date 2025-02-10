NYC councilwoman quits women's caucus over refusal to condemn Hamas attack

NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov announced she was quitting the City Council’s Women’s Caucus after they refused to condemn Hamas terrorists in the October 7 attack, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

In a short video shared with the NYP, Vernikov explained her decision came shortly after the videos shared of female hostages being paraded in Gaza before being released from months-long captivity.

“How can I condemn and call out all these women organizations who’ve stayed completely silent [after the massacre] but continue sitting in a body that’s supposed to stand up for women’s rights, that’s supposed to stand against the abuse and rape and captivity of women, but cannot do that when it comes to Jewish women?” Vernikov said in the video shared by the New York Post.

Two members of the caucus, co-chair Julie Menin and Lynn Schulman, responded to Vernikov’s video.

“As was explained to Councilmember Vernikov, members decided to put out their own personal statements, given that some of us had actually visited with hostage families in Israel, which we felt was more personal and powerful,” the two said in a joint statement, the New York Post noted. Inna Vernikov wears Israel dress designed by Batel Lindström. (credit: screenshot)

“It is unfortunate that the council member is seeking to politicize the lives of the hostages.”

Vocal in support of Israel and antisemitism

In November 2023, Vernikov was cleared of a criminal charge after bringing a firearm to a pro-Palestinian rally.

She was arrested after images on social media showed her appearing with the weapon in her waistband outside a pro-Palestinian protest as tensions flared in the city days after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

Earlier that year, the New York City Council voted to establish April 29 as an annual “End Jew Hatred Day.” Four members abstained, and two voted against the resolution.

“Your antisemitism is showing,” Vernikov, who introduced the bill, said to the six who rejected it.