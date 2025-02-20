'My Zionism has only grown stronger,' freed hostage says at Washington prayer event

Marking 500 days since the October 7 massacre, the Washington Hebrew Congregation was filled with a national prayer for the return of the hostages due to efforts from the Jewish Federations of North America on Tuesday.

Hamas captivity survivors and their family members addressed a crowd of hundreds of people who showed up in support.

Among the survivors who presented were Noa Argamani and Ilana Gritzewsky, both of whom have partners who remain in Gaza captivity, Avinatan Or and Matan Zangauker. In addition, Gal Dalal, brother of hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal, also spoke, in addition to Moshe Lavi, brother-in-law of hostage Omri Miran.

'My Zionism has only grown stronger'

Argamani, who was rescued in the June 2024 mission dubbed Operation Arnon, emphasized the importance of the current deal. “This deal right now is so important. It brings our loved ones back to us," she said. "My partner Avinatan Or is part of the second stage of this deal. We have to continue to the second stage and make sure all our loved ones return to us.”

Gritzewsky, who was released in the November 2023 deal, described taking her Zionism back into her own hands. Noa Argamani addresses a crowd gathered in Washington, DC for a national prayer for the return of the hostages. (credit: Leigh Vogel)

“Despite everything I have been through, I am more zionist today than I have ever been," she said. "My mother made aliyah just 4 months ago and we both want our forever home to be Israel. Israel is where I want to build my family, to raise my kids. But in order for me to see my future in Israel, all of the hostages must come back. There is nothing more aligned with being a Zionist than fighting for our people, it is at the core of our Jewish identity.

“In order for me to heal, in order for all of the released hostages to heal and for the country to start recovering — we need to bring them all home. Now.”

Dalal spoke of his brother's character and love for him. “Guy is a joyful person funny, kind and very responsible. Guy has the most special relationship with his family, he is best friend for both me and his little sister, and he never lets his parents worry,״ he said. “It’s been almost a year and a half since I last saw my brother, and he and the other hostages are running out of time. 76 hostages are still in Gaza, and most of them are still alive. My brother is still alive, surviving in these inhuman terms. We have to get him back. We need them all home. NOW.”

Lavi also mentioned his nieces' pleas for their father's return. “For 500 days, my nieces have been asking, ‘When is Daddy Omri coming home?’ and for 500 days, we have no answers. After the expected releases this weekend, we will still have hostages chained, fighting to survive. We need to mobilize the joy and sadness of this weekend to take action. So that I can finally say to my nieces: ‘Daddy Omri is coming home.’”