UK charity reported to counter-terror police for potential funding of Hamas

British-based charity Save One Life UK has been reported to counter-terror police due to concerns its aid is being redirected to Hamas, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The charity - which has been raising funds for children in Gaza - is feared to have a lack of controls over the allocation of its funding, with some of it being diverted to the Gaza-based terror group.

Save One Life UK has raised £2 million in the past four years, but most of this aid has been funneled into Gaza since October 7, 2023, The Telegraph added.

According to British media, a complaint was submitted to the Metropolitan Police on Thursday via the government’s online system for reporting material promoting terrorism or extremism.

This has since been "passed on to the counter-terrorism internet referral unit for investigation," The Telegraph added.

The wording of the complaint said, “Save One Life UK is a registered charity that is sending money to Gaza via an unknown broker in Turkey. This looks suspicious. A charity can be investigated if it is suspected of transferring money for non-charitable purposes including political activity and support of terrorism.”

The complainant added that the group's funds "could provide material support for a proscribed terrorist group like Hamas.“

'Gaza Under Attack' appeal

According to reports by both The Telegraph and the Daily Mail, the charity launched its 'Gaza Under Attack' appeal just four hours after Hamas began its attack on October 7. The appeal, beginning at 10:16 am, commenced before Israel began a military response and yet was run with the title “Our brothers and sisters in Palestine are under attack again.”

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “We treat all reports made into the Anti-Terrorist Hotline and online portal as confidential. Because of this, and for operational security reasons, we therefore do not comment on or confirm specific details or matters that may get reported to us through this route.

“However, all reports get reviewed by officers, and if it is assessed that further police action is required, then it will get passed to the relevant police force or counter-terrorism unit to carry this out.”