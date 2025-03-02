Search for missing American-Israeli woman in Montana paused, external Jewish SAR team enlisted

The search for missing American-Israeli woman Danit Ehrlich, who went missing from a Missoula, Montana dog park on February 21, has been paused, a friend of the missing woman told The Jerusalem Post.

Both the source and local reports said that local authorities have paused the search due to low visibility in the Clark Fork River, where authorities believe she drowned in.

A team of divers has been searching the river for Ehrlich, but the Missoula Police Department (MPD) said that the conditions were not conducive to the divers, noting that searchers have stated weather and other conditions may impact the search.

A vigil was held for missing American-Israeli Danit Ehrlich near where she was last seen in Missoula, Montana. (credit: COURTESY / CORA SPILLMAN)

When the Post reached out to MPD for further details, the corresponding officer declined to answer any further questions.

Ehrlich was on a road trip between Colorado and Washington, where she was relocating for a new job. She was last seen around 7 a.m. that Friday morning at the Jacob’s Island Dog Park. Local media has reported that many locals have petitioned to have the park closed during the winter months due to potentially harsh and dangerous weather conditions.

Last week, MPD asked people to stop looking for Bamba, Ehrlich’s dog, who is also still missing.

Enlisting additional search and rescue teams

Though authorities have limited their search and rescue efforts to the river, Ehrlich’s loved ones have not given up hope.

In addition to fundraising efforts within their community, the family has hired an additional Jewish search and rescue team to aid in the efforts to recover the missing.

A vigil was held on a footbridge near the dog park, with a significant turnout to support the family. More than 50 people attended, with even more tuning in from a distance online.