Kanye West: 'Antisemitism is the only path to freedom'

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, attacked Jews for supposedly controlling banks, the media, and minds in his latest social media rant on Monday.

In a series of disjointed X posts featuring inconsistent capitalization and punctuation and alternative grammar, West asserted that the Jews owned all the world's banks.

"Jews act like their [sic] oppressed like black people but they run shit like white people," said West. They run the black banks, they control our money, they control our media, they control our minds. the Jews are the legitimizers of the acting world, the music world, the art world."

West charged that music by black artists was responsible for jailing and killing people, and the music was profited upon by Jews. Whites and Jews were upset about West's use of the swastika, he asserted, but ignored "this actual modern day black genocide that the Jews profit from."

Every gangster rapper was under the thumb of Jews except for West, the artist continued, and that he was braver than them, had vision, and was "the king." West asserted that he didn't hate Jewish people but was the only person in a position to "challenge Jewish people" because no one else was willing to stand against the mob. Swastika post, Kanye West twitter (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The artist appeared incensed by removal of a X post proclaiming that the Jews and French owned all the banks, as well as statements against antisemitism made at the Oscars on Sunday.

"Are the Jews coming to physically harm me? Or are they just going to freeze my accounts again?" Demanded West. " I’m telling all 16 million of y'all and especially all you bitch ass actors from the Oscars: Come and get me."

West claims threatened by Jews

West said that he was fed up and mad at Jews but he was willing to have a conversation with the Jewish people, but they attempted to proctor and threaten him. He dismissed calls for him to apologize and demanded an apology for black people.

The Jews were responsible, in the eyes of West, for the phenomenon of obese runway models, and that his dislike of this was echoed by the Italians and French.

"Antisemitism is the only path to freedom," said West. "The concept of Antisemitism was created as a protection wall for Jews to continue sharp business practices." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

West has engaged in several social media rants attacking Jews, the first occurring in 2022.