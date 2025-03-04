Intl. Federation of Medical Students Associations revokes Israel suspension

The International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA) has officially revoked its August 2024 decision to suspend Israel from its organization following efforts by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which announced the news on Tuesday.

"Thanks to intensive diplomatic efforts, Israel’s Permanent Mission to the UN institutions in Geneva and the International Organizations Division at the Foreign Ministry headquarters managed to persuade the World Health Organization (WHO) to exert pressure on the global federation, making it clear that if the decision remained in effect, it would harm the relationship between the WHO and the student federation," the Foreign Ministry reported.

The IFMSA's General Assembly overturned the decision by a majority of 41 to 20, with 13 abstentions.

The Jerusalem Post confirmed that the website no longer lists Israel as a suspended member.

In August 2024, the IFMSA General Assembly meeting in Finland voted to suspend the Federation of Israeli Medical Students (FIMS) following alleged claims of "harassment and hate speech," IFMSA reported at the time.

IFMSA added that it originally proposed a motion to remove FIMS from IFMSA, but it did not pass. It then moved to a motion to suspend.

Harassment allegations

FIMS president Miri Shvimmer, however, said the harassment allegation came in response to the Israeli federation condemning a social media post by an IFMSA official supporting the October 7 massacre.

“For many years, we have experienced extreme animosity within the organization, and our removal has been the desire of many members, as was emphasized by the mass celebrations after the vote,” said Shvimmer.

IFMSA also voted to suspend due process, forgo an investigation, and not allow FIMS time to prepare a response, the Post previously reported.

Shortly after the suspension, on August 12, the World Union of Jewish Students released a statement saying the move encapsulated "a disturbing and dangerous trend of discrimination against Israeli and Jewish students on a global scale."

This action by the IFMSA not only endangers Israeli and Jewish students but also contributes to an environment of increasing hostility and intolerance that could lead to further exclusion of Jewish students from associations around the world.”