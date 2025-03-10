Where is he? Hamas-supporting Gazan who calls for death to Jews arrives in UK on migrant boat

A Hamas-supporting Gazan migrant who called for death to all Jews arrived in the UK on a migrant boat on Friday, according to footage posted to his social media.

The arrival of the man - who is known as Abu Wadei - on British shores was first revealed by the advocacy group Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

In a video posted to his TikTok account on Friday, keffiyeh-clad Abu Wadei could be seen in a packed inflatable dinghy surrounded by people in life jackets. Tche words "thank Allah we have arrived in Britain" appeared on the screen.

Earlier today, this Palestinian man, who goes by Abu Wadei, posted a video on TikTok showing the final steps of his journey from Gaza to Britain, in a dinghy. We have been urgently looking into who he is.Source: https://t.co/hBZ7Xd0Im4 pic.twitter.com/GTrjeZUvFq — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) March 7, 2025

A few days prior, on March 4 he posted a video at a bus stop called 'Maison Blanche.' The Jerusalem Post found the exact bus stop which is located in the French town of Loon-Plage, just outside the northern coastal city of Dunkirk. The bus stop is just a 7 minute drive from the Dover-Dunkirk ferry route.

Who is Abu Wadei?

CAA claims his real name is Mus'ab Abd al-Kareem al-Qassas. According to his Facebook, he is originally from Gaza City but lived in Khan Yunis.

In one video, uncovered by CAA, Abu Wadei prays "Oh Allah, punish the Jews and those who support them. Oh Allah, kill them all, and do not leave a single one of them."

The Post found a Facebook post on 9 October 2023 in which he wrote, "The Al Aqsa flood will not stop until all your dams collapse and you are swept away by your blood."

In another video, Abu Wadei stated that he was a member of the “tyre burning unit,” responsible for throwing firebombs and rocks at IDF soldiers manning the border with Gaza (during the Hamas-endorsed violent border riots in 2018 and 2019). Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

His social media accounts feature a myriad photos of Abu Wadei posing with assault rifles, or slinging rocks. He also appeared to have attended an event addressed by former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Journey from Gaza to the UK

CAA detailed his journey to the UK following an extensive investigation. Abu Wadei reportedly arrived in Greece in July 2023 and departed a month later, however CAA claimed to have found his Whataspp number which has a Greek country code. He then traveled to Switzerland, and was next seen in Stuttgart, Germany a year and a half later on 19th January 2025 in a video. Between 4 March and 6 March, he appeared to be in France.

According to his Facebook, he left Gaza on 26 June 2022. Abu Wadei, Facebook account @Abo Wadie Alkassas (credit: Screenshot/Facebook )

CAA also revealed that - despite having extensive social media posts depicting his involvement in violence in Gaza - Abu Wadei has been living "without attracting attention in Switzerland and Germany for two years."

CAA called on the Home Office to secure his arrest and investigate him, deeming him "a threat to public security."

"A jihadi whose stated ambition is ‘to die for the sake of Allah’ and prayed for the slaughter of all Jews must not be permitted to be at large in this country."

Please to the Home Office

According to a CAA-penned exclusive in the Daily Mail, the Home Office "refused" to say whether it was aware of Wadei's militant background or whether he had freedom of movement in Britain, however, it did said it was "committed to ending small boat crossings which undermine border security, and restoring to the asylum system to ensure that the rules are respected and enforced"

'While it is a long-standing rule that we never comment on individual cases or operational matters, the British public can be reassured that we take all steps necessary at all times to protect the nation's security.'

The UK's Shadow Secretary of State for Justice, Robert Jenrick, wrote on X "This man must be hunted down and deported. As I’ve been saying for years, the small boats crisis is a national security crisis."

He later posted a second tweet, saying "24 hours since we learnt this gun-wielding extremist has entered the country, the Home Secretary won’t say whether he’s in detention or in a hotel, free to roam our streets. Where is he?"

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, told GB News that "the Home Office needs to identify where this despicable individual is and, frankly, remove him from the country back to Palestine immediately."

“He clearly has no place in the United Kingdom and potentially poses a threat to our fellow citizens. This just illustrates why it is so important to get control of our borders and to stop these boat crossings.”