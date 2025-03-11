Body of missing American-Israeli woman found in Montana river after two week search

The body of Danit Ehrlich, a 33-year-old American-Israeli woman, was recovered on Monday according to CBS News.

Ehrlich's body was found just hours after her family held a memorial for her in Florida. Her family and friends were still gathered when they received the call that her body had been found, according to statements on Facebook.

Ehrlich and her dog Bamba were reported missing two weeks ago on February 21 at a dog park in Missoula, Montana, and authorities have been searching for them ever since.

On Monday, CBS NEWS reported that her body was found by a passerby who spotted her in Clark Fork River in Montana. A preliminary coroner's exam identified the body to be Ehrlich.

Bamba has not been found. Danit Ehrlich z''l giving her dog, Bamba, a loving embrace. (credit: FACEBOOK via CORA SPILLMAN)

Loved ones eulogize Ehrlich

"She was a lovely, lovely girl. She really, she touched people," said Ehrlich's father, Simon Ehrlich.

"Her dog was her life. Her dog was her life," Simon told CBS. "They traveled together, they hiked together."

Ehrlich's boyfriend told CBS Colorado, that "It hurts really bad to know my love, my soulmate isn't here."

"I didn't realize how much I was hanging on to the small sliver of hope I had about her possibly being alive. It brings closure and it brings a sense of finality. It's broken me to know the truth… she was the love of my life, she was the most beautiful woman and caring woman I've ever known. She has an amazing family… She was loved so loudly in death. So many of us will carry Danit and her love of animals and her friends with us. Pictures can only do so much justice to the amazing spirit that she was."