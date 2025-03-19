US voting for 2025 World Zionist Congress election doubles in first week

Voting in the US for the 2025 World Zionist Congress election has more than doubled in the first week compared to the previous election in 2020, according to a press release issued Monday.

The election, which occurs every five years, provides Jews across the US with the opportunity to shape Israel’s future, influence Jewish communities worldwide, and support Zionism, the press release shared.

Between March 3 and 10, a total of 53,213 votes were cast—representing a 122% increase from the 23,938 votes recorded during the same period in 2020. At this pace, the election is expected to surpass the previous record of 123,575 votes. By comparison, just 7,639 votes were cast in the first week of the 2015 election.

The 152 delegates elected from the US—accounting for roughly one-third of the Congress—will join representatives from around the world to determine the leadership and priorities of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), the Jewish Agency for Israel, and United Israel Appeal.

These decisions will guide the allocation of more than $1 billion annually to support Israel and Jewish communities worldwide. PARTICIPANTS SING ‘Hatikvah’ at the end of a gala event on occasion of the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress at the original venue, the Stadtcasino Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, on Monday. (credit: ARND WIEGMANN / REUTERS)

'Unprecedented voter participation'

“We are gratified to see the unprecedented voter participation in the election’s first week and anticipate that this pattern will continue throughout the voting period,” said Herbert Block, executive director of AZM. “By turning out in record numbers, American Jews are showing they are proudly Zionist and are sending a clear message that the stakes for the Jewish and Israeli future are higher than ever.”

A record 22 groups—spanning a range of political perspectives, religious affiliations, and cultural traditions—are competing in this year’s election. This marks a 57% increase from the 14 groups that won seats in 2020.

More than 2,900 candidates from 43 US states and territories are running in the 2025 election—an increase of more than 60% compared to 2020.

Following this year’s election, the 39th World Zionist Congress will take place in Jerusalem from October 28 to 30, 2025.