Over 500 Jewish healthcare professionals gather at MedEx to strengthen Israel’s medical workforce

More than 500 Jewish healthcare professionals gathered in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Sunday for the 10th annual MedEx event.

The event was organized by Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry, Health Ministry, Negev, Galilee, and the National Resilience Ministry in collaboration with Nefesh B'Nefesh and The Jewish Agency for Israel.

Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Minister, Ofir Sofer, emphasized the program's success, saying, “The integration of 519 doctors into Israel’s medical system in the past year is a key achievement. MedEx is strengthening medical services, particularly in Israel’s Negev and Galilee regions, which have long been a priority for the government.”

The event is a cornerstone of the International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP), a nationwide initiative aimed at addressing Israel's physician shortage, which has been flagged by both the World Health Organization and the OECD. Ofir Sofer added, “Through IMAP, Israel seeks to bring 2,000 Jewish doctors over the next five years, along with thousands of other healthcare professionals, to strengthen our medical workforce.”

MedEx’s success is gaining international momentum, with recent events held in cities like Paris, Buenos Aires, London, and Los Angeles. This year’s event saw 260 physicians and 240 additional healthcare professionals from 25 states and provinces in the US and Canada. The 10th annual MedEx event in Teaneck, New Jersey, March 16, 2025. (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

Participants included not only doctors but also nurses, dentists, psychologists, pharmacists, and other healthcare providers. This year also marked the inclusion of physician assistants in the program, providing them with much-needed support for the first time.

Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh, described MedEx as more than just an event, saying, “It’s a crucial link connecting Jewish medical professionals with meaningful opportunities to contribute to Israel’s healthcare system and community.”

Yohanan Mali, Director-General of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Ministry, spoke about the ministry’s efforts to incentivize healthcare professionals to work in Israel’s peripheral regions, offering financial support for those who choose to settle in the Negev and Galilee. He said, “This program plays a key role in strengthening Israel’s resilience, particularly in light of recent challenges.”

The Chairman of The Jewish Agency, Doron Almog, expressed gratitude for the strong bond between Jewish communities worldwide and Israel. He said, “Initiatives like MedEx reflect the deep commitment of Jews around the globe to support Israel’s growth and development.”

At the event, attendees had the chance to meet with representatives from Israel's Health Ministry, health funds, and major hospitals.

Hundreds of participants submit applications, conduct interviews, and more

Over 100 participants submitted their licensing documents on-site, while real-time job interviews were conducted with representatives from hospitals like Ziv, Poriah, Rambam, Sheba, and Ichilov Medical Centers. Special attention was given to job opportunities in Israel's periphery, supported by new grant programs designed to encourage healthcare professionals to relocate.

Danna Azrieli, Chairwoman of the Azrieli Group, voiced her support for the program, noting, “The arrival of skilled healthcare professionals is crucial for strengthening both Israel’s medical system and its national resilience.”

Since its founding, Nefesh B’Nefesh has facilitated the Aliyah of over 1,000 physicians and 3,500 healthcare professionals, making significant contributions to Israel’s healthcare sector.