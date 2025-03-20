Site of Hyper Cacher massacre set on fire in suspected arson

The supermarket that was the site of the 2015 Hyper Cacher massacre was set on fire in an arson on Wednesday night, according to French political leaders.

Paris 20th arrondissement Mayor Éric Pliez said on Instagram that the arsonist's motives were not yet known, but the attack on the Massacre site occurred under the context of a sharp increase of antisemitism.

"I stand alongside the Hypercacher team in this ordeal," Pliez said Thursday. "The fight against antisemitism is the subject of our utmost vigilance, and we cannot tolerate it at all."

Equality Minister Aurore Berge said on social media that an investigation was being carried out.

Ile-De-France president Valerie Pecresse said Thursday on X that she was outraged over the targeting of the Porte de Vincennes kosher supermarket that had been the site of an Islamist attack that had claimed the lives of four French Jews.

"I extend my support to the entire staff of the establishment and express my hope that the perpetrator of this antisemitic infamy be swiftly brought to justice," said Percesse. A picture taken in Paris on March 20, 2025 shows the facade of the Hypercacher Jewish supermarket after it was set ablaze overnight. (credit: THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Ten years later

The European Jewish Congress called on authorities to bring those responsible to justice, noting that the attack occurred just over two months after the 2015 attack's 10th anniversary.

"This act of vandalism, just months after the attack’s tenth anniversary, is yet another reminder of the persistent threats Jewish communities face," the EJC said on X.

France held a series of tributes and memorial services in January to commemorate those murdered and wounded in the Charlie Hebdo satire magazine office shooting, the Montrouge shooting, and the Hypercacher massacre.

A Jihadist gunman had entered the store on January 9, and murdered Philippe Braham, Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, and François-Michel Saada. The terrorist had sough had sought revenge for Palestinians and held the supermarket’s occupants hostage seeking the safety of the Hebdo killers, who were the subject of a manhunt after murdering 12 people. The Hyper Cacher killer had also murdered municipal police brigadier Clarissa Jean-Philippe the day before the attack.

The arson was not the only vandalism this year in the area of the Hyper Cacher massacre site.

Only four days before the memorial service, around 30 Stars of David had been inscribed on shops and walls in Saint-Mandé and Vincennes.