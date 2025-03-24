Billionaire and Jewish philanthropist Alexander Mashkevich passes away

Alexander Mashkevich, Israeli-Kazakh billionaire and the leader of the Kazakhstan Jewish Congress, passed away this weekend at 72 years old. He left behind his wife, Larissa, and his two daughters.

Known by many for his business prowess, he was also instrumental in developing the country’s mining sector. One of the founders of the European Resources group and co-owner of the Eurasian Financial Company, his impact will be felt in the region’s economy for generations to come.

Mashkevich moved from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan in the early 1990s to follow his business pursuits, meeting his goals and even exceeding them. He has held Kazakh, Canadian, and Israeli citizenship through his life.

Though he obtained Israeli citizenship for his family in the 1990s, they never settled in the country, but did purchase a Tel Aviv promenade penthouse for NIS 110 million, or $30 million, Ynet reported. Metallurgical combine in Kazakhstan. (credit: GETTY IMAGES)

Jewry in Kazakhstan

He ushered in the establishment of the Kazakhstan Jewish Congress in 2000, becoming their first president.

In 2000, he initiated the establishment of the Kazakhstan Jewish Congress and became its first president.

He served as a member of the European Jewish Congress’ executive committee, as well as president of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC), and Keren Hayesod, or United Israel Appeal in the former Soviet Union.

Mashkevich was also a major contributor to efforts to construct and renovate places of worship across Kazakhstan, including mosques, synagogues, and churches alike. Since 2008 he has been a crucial part of the establishment of additional places of worship across the nation’s three major religions.

He also largely emphasized the importance of every Jew having a place to pray and feel safe throughout his advocacy and efforts to sustain his community.