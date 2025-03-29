Former ambassadors warn diaspora Jews of government undermining 'pride and security'

Former Israeli ambassadors wrote an "appeal to world Jewry" letter to diaspora Jews discussing the government undermining "pride and security for world Jewry" on Thursday.

The 24 former ambassadors and senior diplomats requested that Jews worldwide "support the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who are fighting to keep our country Jewish and democratic," as "the current government harms the pride and security of world Jewry. The majority of the public does not support the government."

The diplomats expressed that they are struggling to maintain the country as Jewish and democratic, vibrant and viable, which is why they are appealing to "our Jewish brothers and sisters in the diaspora to raise their voices regarding Israel's ongoing internal crisis."

"Israel has long been a source of both pride and security for world Jewry; its current government is actively undermining both," they added.

The senior diplomats who signed the document were Opher Aviran; Arthur Avnon; Dan Ashbel; Gadi Baltiansky; Rafael (Rafi) Barak; Baruch Binah; Nissim Ben Shitrit; Haim Divon; Udi Eitam; Eran Etzion; Shlomo Gur; Liora Herzl; Tova Herzl; Eviatar Manor; Amos Nadai; Daniel Pinhassi; Yael Rubinstein; Tamar Sam Ash; Raphael Schutz; Daniel Shek; Mark Soffer; Nadav Tamir; David Walzer; Gershon Zohar.

The key points of the letter

The ambassadors decided to sign the formal petition because they believe Benjamin Netanyahu's government is working to undermine basic elements of democracy: independent courts, separation of powers, the rule of law, and freedom of expression.

"Even as international credit ratings drop, taxes increase, and services are cut, additional resources are directed at appeasing coalition partners, notably the ultra-Orthodox," they explained.

Additionally, they expressed their views on one of the most controversial issues in Israel: "While Haredi exemption from military service proceeds through the Knesset, those who serve are called again to fight in Gaza, and public opinion is clear - resuming battle (which threatens the hostages) is due to demands of the far-right. All these result in a growing schism, a threat to the cohesion of Israeli society, which is vital to confront ongoing challenges."

The ambassadors made an important point, explaining that even though Jewish organizations and leaders have consistently supported the actions of Israel's elected governments, just as they, as diplomats, had set aside personal views, "this is not the moment for formalities, nor is it a matter of political sides."

"We urgently urge you to show your support for the hundreds of thousands of Israelis fighting to preserve our nation as a Jewish and democratic, thriving, and sustainable state," they concluded.