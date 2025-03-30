UK gov't advisor: BBC refused antisemitism training on multiple occasions

Lord Mann, the UK's independent advisor on antisemitism, said the BBC's director general refused antisemitism training for the broadcaster on more than one occasion. This was first reported by The Telegraph on Saturday.

Lord Mann claimed that he had visited the BBC's leadership on three occasions after assuming the role in 2019 and that each time, they had refused the offers of antisemitism training. Among the BBC bosses was the director general, Tim Davie, who, according to The Telegraph report, turned down the offers despite growing Jew-hatred within the organization.

The Telegraph reported on Mann's strong condemnation, with the adviser claiming that the "arrogance at the top" of the BBC meant it failed to take allegations of antisemitic and anti-Israel bias seriously.

Lord Mann also called for the firing of top executives who green-lighted the controversial documentary "Gaza: How to survive a war zone."

The documentary created an uproar after it was revealed that the narrator was a child of a Hamas government official. Abdullah Al-Yazouri, the son of a senior Hamas official, who narrated the BBC documentary. (credit: screenshot)

"Heads should roll," Mann told The Telegraph. "And the heads that roll shouldn’t just be the little heads. You know that’s always the danger with organisations the size of the BBC. Let’s get rid of some at the top."

“Someone at the top should carry the can," he added. "It’s not acceptable and I’ve been in there several times, I’ve offered them training, they’ve never accepted it. I think there’s often an arrogance there.”

He told The Telegraph: “Tim Davie and others who I’ve met, they’ve had those offers. And I challenge and question why they have not accepted it. More fool them. They haven’t done. They should have done.”

Inquiry into failings

He also said he would urge the British government to instigate a public inquiry if senior BBC executives did not take responsibility for the documentary.

At the time, a BBC spokesperson said it took the issues "incredibly seriously" and would carry out a fact-finding review. However, according to The Telegraph, senior figures at the BBC tried to shift the responsibility onto Hoyo Films - an independent production company that made the show.

Davie said "we were not told" by Hoyo about the connection between the boy and Hamas.