Between cultures and craters: Exploring Jewish life in Guatemala

When we arrived at the shores of Panajachel, a small town in Guatemala on the edge of Lake Atitlán, we were greeted by an unexpected sight: a large Israeli flag flying proudly beside the Guatemalan flag. It was more than just a diplomatic symbol – it was a statement of friendship and solidarity.

Having traveled to more than 50 countries, I had never seen such a visible expression of affection for Israel.

This moment set the tone for our Bedein – Agents of Hope emissary journey through Guatemala, where I would uncover a story of deep historical ties, cultural exchange, and mutual respect between Guatemala and the Jewish people.

A friendship rooted in history

The bond between Guatemala and Israel began in 1947, when Jorge García Granados, Guatemala’s ambassador to the UN, played a key role in the UN Special Committee on Palestine. Granados championed the creation of a Jewish state, and his efforts were instrumental in securing the votes for the UN Partition Plan. On May 14, 1948, Guatemala was among the first countries to recognize Israel’s independence.

In 1955, Guatemala opened an embassy in Jerusalem, reaffirming its commitment to Israel’s sovereignty. Guatemala made history again in 2018 when it relocated its embassy in Tel Aviv back to Jerusalem, following the US lead.

Today, the relationship between the two nations goes beyond diplomacy. Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo, who studied at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and speaks Hebrew, embodies this connection. His time in Israel deepened his appreciation for Israeli culture and strengthened the ties between the two nations. A month on the lake: Every morning at Aurora Cabins, towering volcanoes – some still active – rose above the tranquil waters, shaping an unforgettable experience. (credit: NOAM BEDEIN)

Holocaust remembrance and Jewish presence in Guatemala City

Guatemala City is home to a small but dedicated Jewish community. The city also houses a Holocaust museum, Museo del Holocausto Guatemala, dedicated to educating visitors about the Shoah and Guatemala’s role in Holocaust remembrance.

During our visit, my wife, Adi, participated in a Holocaust remembrance event with the Israeli Embassy. She gave a lecture at Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala, discussing the importance of remembering the Holocaust in the face of rising antisemitism. Her reflections, along with the students’ insights, highlighted the significance of Holocaust education in Guatemala. With Itamar Bischoff and Captain Leo. Bridging the gap between travelers and indigenous communities while supporting responsible tourism. (credit: NOAM BEDEIN)

The heartbeat of Guatemala City’s Modern Orthodox community

During a weekend visit to Guatemala City, we experienced the warmth and spirituality of the Modern Orthodox Jewish community there. The synagogue, with its striking architecture blending the Star of David with Guatemalan motifs, is a centerpiece of Jewish life in the city. Vibrant tiles and intricate carvings reflect the community’s integration into the broader Guatemalan culture. I captured its luminous exterior on camera, a fusion of heritage and modernity.

During our Shabbat stay, we joined community members – from diverse Latin American Diaspora backgrounds – in heartfelt prayers. The synagogue service was marked by a moving blessing for the peace of the State of Israel and Guatemala, and prayers were offered for the safety of soldiers and the hostages. These moments underscored a sense of unity and hope that transcends borders.

An 11-minute walk from the synagogue is the Hyatt Centric boutique hotel, which offered a compelling retreat. Its design, mixing traditional and modern elements, echoes Guatemala’s rich culture. The Quetzal. Guatemala’s soul is embodied in this magnificent bird; it is so revered, that the national currency bears its name. (credit: NOAM BEDEIN)

Israelis in Guatemala – wellness, spirituality, and sustainable tourism

From Guatemala City we traveled to Antigua, a charming colonial town, where one of the most impressive local Chabad houses stands as a beacon for Jewish travelers. Housed in a centuries-old structure, the Chabad-Lubavitch center in Antigua seamlessly blends into the city’s picturesque landscape, offering kosher meals, Shabbat gatherings, and volcano tours.

On our first day, I witnessed a group of elderly American Jewish women playing checkers – a reminder that here, even moments of leisure radiate the wellness and conviviality unique to Guatemalan life. Exploring with Itamar, an Atitlán resident who guides visitors to the lake’s hidden, quieter villages. (credit: NOAM BEDEIN)

Exploring sustainable tourism and wellness at Lake Atitlan

Lake Atitlán, with its awe-inspiring beauty and spiritual energy, has long drawn seekers of healing and transformation. For travelers, it offers a unique combination of natural beauty and spiritual enrichment.

Living for a month on the shores of the lake was an unforgettable experience. Every morning, we were greeted by the sight of towering volcanoes, some even active, rising majestically over the lake.

As a photojournalist, I was captivated by the sunrises that bathed the mountains in a soft, ethereal glow, and the sunsets that painted the sky with vibrant colors, often draped in clouds.

We spent weeks immersing ourselves in the region’s sustainable tourism and wellness initiatives, which became one of the most meaningful experiences of our journey. The combination of nature, culture, and spirituality at Lake Atitlán was breathtaking and transformative.

Itamar Bischoff: Bridging cultures through sustainable tourism

One highlight of our stay was meeting Itamar Bischoff, an Israeli expat dedicated to fostering sustainable tourism in the region. He has worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between travelers and the indigenous communities surrounding the lake, aligning perfectly with our vision of responsible and transformative travel. Together, we explored ways to support local economies while preserving environmental integrity and cultural traditions.

This collaboration underscored the importance of tourism that respects both nature and community, allowing visitors to connect authentically with the land and its people.

Casa Valdres: A serene escape in Santa Cruz, Lake Atitlan

During our time at Lake Atitlán, we visited Casa Valdres, an eco-conscious retreat in Santa Cruz, owned by a Jewish woman from Oregon.

Casa Valdres offers a luxurious, nature-immersed escape, with stunning views of the lake and surrounding volcanoes. The retreat combines tranquility with comfort, providing the perfect space for large families, as well as intimate yoga or mindfulness retreats.

At Casa Valdres, we collaborated on sustainable tourism initiatives, contributing to the development of responsible travel practices in the area. The retreat embodies a model of tourism that prioritizes harmony with nature while supporting local communities, offering guests the opportunity to connect with the heart of Lake Atitlán in a truly transformative way.

Aurora at Shamana: A sanctuary for healing

Nestled on the tranquil shores of Lake Atitlán lies Aurora, a sanctuary for healing created by Israeli founders Eran and Batya Dolev. The retreat, part of the Shamana Healing Center, redefines healing hospitality by blending nature with personal transformation. The cabins, with sunroofs above the beds and sweeping outdoor views of the San Pedro Volcano, create an atmosphere of serenity and introspection.

Aurora offers a space for body purification, mindfulness practices, and holistic therapies, making it an ideal destination for small group retreats and personal detoxification. It is more than just a getaway – Aurora is a place of deep healing, blending ancient Mayan traditions with contemporary wellness practices.The Dolevs’ vision continues to foster a transformative environment where visitors can reconnect with themselves and the natural world.

A gesture of solidarity

In the wake of the tragic events of Oct. 7, 2023, a wave of solidarity for Israel swept through Guatemala. Many shuttle boats on Lake Atitlán proudly displayed massive Israeli flags, demonstrating the deep connection and empathy Guatemala feels for Israel.

A journey of connection and hope

Guatemala’s relationship with the Jewish people is a testament to the power of shared values and mutual respect. From its historic support for Israel’s creation to the thriving Jewish community in Guatemala City and the wellness initiatives led by Israelis around Lake Atitlán, the bond between the two nations continues to grow stronger.

This journey has reinforced my belief in the transformative power of cross-cultural exchange and sustainable tourism, grounded in history, spirituality, and a shared commitment to healing and hope. 

The writer is a photojournalist specializing in sustainable tourism, wellness, and nature conservation, currently on a family emissary mission across North and Central America with Bedein – Agents of Hope.