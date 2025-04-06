British MP: 'Murderous IDF holding two million Gazans hostage'

A British Liberal Democrats Member of Parliament claimed the "murderous" IDF is holding "two million hostages in Gaza," during a debate in the House of Commons on April 2.

Andrew George, an MP for St Ives, said, "We all want the hostages to be freed, just as we want the 2 million hostages in Gaza being held hostage by the murderous IDF, which is treating them with disdain and starving them, to be freed."

He criticized the British Minister of State for Middle East Hamish Falconer for not making a decisive enough statement: "If the Minister is not prepared to make the statement that many of us wish for him to make, will he at least admit that the actions of the far-right Israeli Government can no longer be described as self-defense?"

In response, Falconer said that while the UK is considering the possibility of "a serious risk of breaches of international humanitarian law, that is the same as saying that we think there is a serious risk that Israel is not simply acting in its own legitimate self-defense."

'False claims of self-defense'

In the past, George has claimed that Israel is committing ethnic cleansing in Gaza, as well as "cold-blooded slaughter" on more than one occasion.

On January 7, George said, "The Netanyahu regime continues to seek to justify its cold-blooded slaughter of Palestinian people behind the dishonest façade of self-defense."

A Jewish Labour source told Jewish News the Lib Dem MP’s remarks were “shamefully simplistic”.