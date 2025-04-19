Wife of murdered Chabad rabbi gives birth to daughter

Rivky Kogan, whose husband was the murdered Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan, gave birth to their daughter during the immediate Passover days, five months after Zvi was found dead in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Chabad's official website.

“We extend a heartfelt Mazal Tov to Rivky Kogan on the birth of her baby girl," read the Chabad statement on their official website. "We join the Kogan and Spielman families and all Am Yisroel in celebrating this special moment of simcha.

“This precious baby is a special continuation of her beloved father, who was brutally murdered, Reb Zvi Hakohen Kogan HY”D, and whose life’s mission continues to inspire us all.

“May we share only simcha and bracha, and may this young girl bring much joy, comfort, and light to her family and to all Am Yisroel.”

The two had only been married for a little over a year before the Chabad emissary's death. Before moving to the UAE, Kogan served in the IDF. The couple had already met in early 2022. THE FUNERAL of Rabbi Zvi Kogan takes place in Jerusalem. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Kogan had resided in the United Arab Emirates when he was murdered, as he was a resident of the country and had been working with the Chabad movement to support Jewish community life in the Gulf state. He went missing on November 21 of last year in the country and was found dead three days later in the city of Al Ain, which borders Oman.

Reactions to the murder

The Prime Minister's Office described Kogan's murder as a "criminal antisemitic terrorist attack."

UAE authorities suspect he was abducted by three Uzbek nationals who subsequently fled to Turkey, according to reports.

Weeks after finding Kogan's body, it was reported in The Wall Street Journal that he told friends and family that he never felt unsafe living in the UAE.

Late last month, it was reported that the UAE had sentenced three people to death for Kogan's murder, state news agency WAM reported, while a fourth was sentenced to life in prison.

The evidence presented by the state security prosecution to the court included the defendants' detailed confessions to the crimes of murder and kidnapping, along with forensic reports. Kogan's body was laid to rest at the Mount of Olives while Rivky returned to the UAE to uplift and inspire her community, the Chabad website reported.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard, Maya Gur Arieh, and Reuters contributed to this report.