Herzog to 'Post': Israelis and the Jewish people must rise above divisions

In a recent interview with The Jerusalem Post on the eve of Israeli Independence Day, President Isaac Herzog called for unity above all else, despite these intensely contentious times.

The president addressed in the interview the issues of divisiveness, especially regarding the fight over the judiciary, extremism, and the seclusion into echo chambers by so many in Israeli society, since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War began and throughout the past year. However, his message for Independence Day was clear: “We should rise above!”

He called for calm and for a sense of proportionality, for an understanding that most of us agree on most things, and we are in this together.

This extends to the Jewish Diaspora communities, which have been subject to a different kind, though not less difficult, hardship over the past year.

“I am so deeply proud of the amazing achievements of Israel and the people of Israel. In all fields, in all walks of life,” said Herzog. President Isaac Herzog in his office at Beit Hanassi. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Bridge the divide

Next, the president said that the country must figure out a way to bridge the divide between those Israelis who want to bring back the Israeli hostages held by Hamas and only at a later date finish off Hamas, vs those who want to finish off Hamas first and then bring back the hostages.

Addressing his deep connection with the returned hostages, Herzog recounted that on his recent trip with some of them to Auschwitz he told released hostage Eli Sharabi, “‘Looking out the window and seeing the crematoriums, do you believe we are here? That you are here after you were in the heart of darkness? Now you’re here with me marching.”

Herzog said that Iran has a lot to hide, given that it has expelled many IAEA nuclear inspectors and that any nuclear deal that the Trump administration negotiates, among other things, must ensure that Iran’s ballistic missile program does not enable the nuclear program.

The full interview will be published on April 30, the eve of Israeli Independence Day.