Rabbi Sholom Lipskar, pioneering Jewish leader in Florida, dies at 78

Rabbi Sholom Dovber Lipskar, one of Florida’s most influential Orthodox Jewish leaders and a pioneer in modern Jewish outreach, died on Saturday, May 3 (5 Iyar 5785). He was 78.

Lipskar was best known as the founder of The Shul of Bal Harbour and the Aleph Institute—two cornerstone institutions serving diverse segments of American Jewish life. Through decades of service, he earned a national reputation for blending deep religious conviction with a broad humanitarian mission.

Born in Soviet-era Uzbekistan to parents fleeing Stalinist persecution, Lipskar spent part of his early childhood in a displaced persons camp in Germany before his family settled in Toronto. In 1968, after receiving rabbinic ordination, he was sent by the Lubavitcher Rebbe to Miami Beach, where he began his lifelong mission of Jewish outreach.

The Shul of Bal Harbour

Starting with small gatherings and impromptu minyans on Collins Avenue, Lipskar eventually built The Shul of Bal Harbour—a landmark synagogue known for welcoming Jews across the religious spectrum. The community became a hub of education, prayer, and family life for locals and tourists alike.

In 1981, Lipskar founded the Aleph Institute, an organization dedicated to supporting Jewish prisoners, their families, and members of the US military. He also served as an official chaplain endorser for the US Department of Defense. Aleph grew into a national force advocating for dignity, rehabilitation, and religious rights behind bars and on military bases.

Jerusalem Post Group CEO Inbar Ashkenazi presented Rabbi Lipskar with a handcrafted silver Menorah as a token of appreciation. (credit: Elliot La-Mer - DEMAGIC) In December 2024, The Jerusalem Post honored Lipskar at its Miami Summit Gala, presenting him with a handcrafted menorah for his lifetime of service.

Following the October 7 attacks, Lipskar spoke out about Jewish identity and resilience. “Every single Jew, anywhere in the world, woke up to the reality of their Jewish identity,” he wrote in a 2024 op-ed for The Jerusalem Post. “We continue our eternal journey against all odds.”

He is survived by his wife, Chani; their children, Rabbi Zalman Lipskar and Devorah Leah Andrusier; several grandchildren; and his siblings, Rabbi Mendel Lipskar of Johannesburg, R’ Yossi Lipskar of Miami Beach, and Sheva Schochet of South Beach.

Funeral details are expected to be announced in the coming days.