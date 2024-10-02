Year after the horror: Rekindling Jewish identity in the wake of tragedy

Baruch Hashem

One year ago, at the beginning of last new year 5784 on Simchat Torah, a cataclysmic tremor erupted around the world, shaking every single Jew into a consciousness of identity heretofore unexperienced. The unprecedented savagery unleashed against the Jewish people in Israel sent shockwaves across the globe. The initial reaction universally seemed to be one of absolute disgust, opening a new ugly chapter in the debilitation of the human into a rabid, crazed, evil, inhuman beast. Before we had a chance to acclimate ourselves to this unbelievable horror show that made Hades’ inferno look like a walk in the park, the world turned from a feeling of unbelievable shock and sympathy to an ugly chorus of support for the murderous savages. Every single Jew, anywhere in the world, woke up to the reality of their Jewish identity, from the radical left to the radical right, most of whom are ripped with fear engendered by the universal hate fest that has already infected our Western bastions of higher education.

Many reacted to this shocking universal attack with a new sense of pride and stalwart presence, recognizing their singular role as G-d’s chosen people fulfilling of their Divine mission. Many wondered why are we Jewish if these are the feelings of hate that are directed at us from so many. A little girl 11 years old asked her mother why do we need to belong to this Jewish club when so many people don’t like us and even want to kill us. Why can’t we just be like everyone else? The mother response was a deep, painful cry, unable to find language to appease her daughter’s concerns. As the hours wore on and the true horror of the tragic disaster clarified, we counted the recognizable remains of the 1200+ men, women and children slaughtered and tortured in the most horrific manner. The painful realization of the kidnapped hostages added a whole other layer of pain and suffering. We can dwell on this unimaginable tragedy ad infinitum. The important question is how do we react? What do we do? What should be our position? Obviously, any assistance we can give to our bereaved, traumatized brothers and sisters is mandatory. How should it affect our personal lives? History testifies that we Jewish people have unfortunately experienced this rodeo many times. We are used to nations trying to decimate, destroy and obliterate our existence throughout the annals of time in a consistent pattern that raises its ugly head in every century and every geographic location of the world.

Miraculously, true to G-d’s covenant with our patriarchal and matriarchal ancestors, we continue to persevere through the worst and most horrendous challenges. This small, vulnerable, minority nation banished from every country and internationally reviled, continues its eternal existential journey against all odds. It is important to realize that it is not anti-Semitism or racism that evokes this unnatural irrational hatred.It has existed since the beginning of time, dressed in various cultures and garments of Canaanites, Egyptians, Amalekites, Philistines, Babylonians, Romans, Islam, Spain, Chimelnitzki, Hitler, Stalin, Hamas, etc., etc. etc. different locations, different clothing, different language but the same radical hate.

It is a hate of our mission, our standards, our way of life, our ideology, and our role in bringing G-dliness into this world. We stubbornly resisted those challenges and sustained our Jewish identity. The Dynamic force that was consistent through every trial and tribulation was our secret weapon, mainly the Torah and its precepts binding us to our Father in heaven and instructing us on a unique singular lifestyle pattern. The best and truest lessons we can learn from the facts of history and statistics that don’t lie. Any person with a rational, bright mind who follows the dots can see the mystical, transcendent, underlying foundation guaranteeing Jewish historical continuity and global impact as the startup nation of the world.

It is the modus operandi that G-d negotiated with us in our common Covenant. The Covenant demands that we live by its conditions to live the way G-d intended for us. When He chose us as His singular nation, to be His precious jewel and a light unto the nations, G-d promised to protect us and bless us. History has borne that out as we are here in our full power and glory. It is time to take a more serious look at what makes us Jewish and how we best fulfill our JEWISH mission. This year 5785 a new positive energy will enter the world that will transform the trajectory of where we have been going for the last year to a year of tranquility, health, peace of mind and soul and awaiting the final, complete redemption for the Jewish people and all of the world that is imminent. The Venerable Jewish leader of our century, The Lubavitcher Rebbe, has already heralded our historically awaited redemption and based on the record of his visions and prophecies having all come to pass, I am certain that this will come to pass as well to be sealed for the best year ever as 5785 brings peace, tranquility, happiness, health and wealth. May we all be inscribed and sealed for a sweet year.