Who are the 14 new Trump-allies appointed to US Holocaust Memorial Council? - explainer

After firing former second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and seven other Biden-era members from the US Holocaust Memorial Council last week, Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has finalised the 14 new appointments.

"I am pleased to announce that the Board of the Holocaust Memorial Council has been completely formed: Siggy Flicker, Tila Falic, Jackie Zeckman, Rabbi Nate Segal, Jonathan Burkan, Lee Lipton, Betty Schwartz, Fred Marcus, Rabbi Pinchos Lipschutz, Sid Rosenberg, Ariel Abergel, Barbara Feingold, Alex Witkoff, and Robert Garson," he wrote on Truth Social.

"They are all strong supporters of Israel, and will ensure we NEVER FORGET. Congratulations to all!"

The board oversees the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Board members have often been political appointments and serve five year terms. It is highly unusual to dismiss groups of members midway through their terms.

Who are the new members?

Alex Witkoff is the son of Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Witkoff Group - a real estate firm started by his father. Jonathan Burkan. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

As part of his role, he oversees the development of large real estate projects such as One Highline, which features 236 residences and a flagship 120 key Faena New York hotel in Manhattan’s West Chelsea neighbourhood, according to the website.

Witkoff already sits on the boards of several different companies, including the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami and the Milken Institute’s Young Leaders Circle.

He responded to his new appointment with a tweet saying, "proud to be appointed by President Trump to the US Holocaust Memorial Council."

"As a Jewish American, this fight is personal," he added. "Antisemitism is rising — we must remember, act, and fight hatred wherever it exists. Never Again must mean NEVER AGAIN."

Witkoff's social media accounts show he posts regularly about antisemitism and Israel, and has frequently called for the return of the hostages.

Rosenberg is an American radio personality and host of Sid and Friends in the Morning and "Sid Sports Sunday," plus a sports reporter on 77 WABC.

Rosenberg is also a staunch Israel advocate and an outspoken supporter of Trump.

He received criticism after bad-mouthing Democrats at Donald Trump's October 2024 rally at Madison Square Garden, saying "the whole fucking party, a bunch of degenerates, lowlives, Jew-haters and lowlives."

He told Israeli media that the appointment “isn’t just a personal milestone — it’s a chance to make a real impact in the fight for memory, education, and justice. Especially now, when Jew-hatred is rising and history is being distorted, I’m ready to step up in an even bigger way.”

Robert Garson is the president of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists. He is also a partner at GS2LAW and works regularly with Beth Din.

Garson served as Trump's lawyer in his lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward in 2023.

He called the appointment to the board “surreal” in a post on X.

“At a time of cresting antisemitism in the United States, this role is of pivotal importance to America and its Jewish community that has contributed to its strength from before the Declaration of Independence,” Garson told The Washington Post. “I have always fought for the Jewish communities, as a student debater, as a lawyer. … I am sure that my great-uncle who prosecuted at Nuremberg would approve.”

Barbara Feingold is listed on the Board of Directors of the Republican Jewish Coalition and as vice chair of Florida Atlantic University’s Board of Trustees. She previously served as a member of the Florida State Board of Education.

Sigalit "Siggy" Flicker is an Israeli-American television personality and matchmaker who appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Her father survived the Holocaust.

Flicker is a long-standing Trump supporter, having previously told Newsweek in 2023 that he is "the greatest president in the history of America and the greatest friend to the Jewish people and State of Israel."

She is also a spokeswoman for Jexit (Jews Exiting the Democrat Party) an organization which aims "to help educate and encourage Jews to understand and be fully cognizant of the fact that the Democrat Party has abandoned them and Israel."

"Thank you for the privilege & honor to represent and NEVER FORGET," she wrote on X after the news of her appointment broke.

Tila Falic Levi is a Miami-based Orthodox mother of six, businesswoman, and activist. She recently led a controversial new slate in the World Zionist Congress elections named Israel365 Action.

Her family owns Duty Free Americas, a retail empire with strong business and philanthropic ties to Israel. She also serves as a director of the South Florida Zionists and is involved with the Falic Family Foundation, which has funded right-wing Zionist institutions such as Regavim, Ateret Cohanim, and projects in Judea and Samaria.

Jackie Schutz Zeckman was the former chief of staff and advisor to Florida Senator Rick Scott for 14 years.

She responded to the news, saying she was "grateful for this incredible honor from Donald Trump, who is the most pro-Israel President in history."

Scott posted a congratulations to Zeckman on his Facebook: "The granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, Jackie has dedicated her life to ensuring people never forget the atrocities. She is a true champion for standing against antisemitism and standing up for Jewish students and our great friend, Israel."

"She joins a prestigious group of fighters on the board who will stand with President Trump, the most pro-Israel president ever, to preserve and protect the Jewish community," he added.

Rabbi Nate Segal founded New Springville Jewish Center in Staten Island, NY in 1982. He is also head of Torah Umesorah's Division of Community Development.

In 2022, Rabbi Segal introduced President Trump at the Torah Umesorah Presidents Conference in Florida.

Jonathan Burkan is a senior vice president and financial advisor at Morgan Stanley's BLT Park Avenue Group. He has served on the board of the US Holocaust Memorial council board of trustees in Washington, DC since 2019, as well as being a member of the Museum’s Audit Committee.

Burkan is also honorary chairman of the Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF).

His Morgan Stanley bio states that he is actively involved in several different Jewish philanthropic organizations, and served as the dinner co-chair for the 2018 and 2019 National Young Israel Gala.

IHF congratulated Burkan, saying "Mazel Tov to our esteemed Honorary Chairman, Mr. Jonathan Burkan, on his appointment to serve on the Board of the Holocaust Memorial Council by President Trump! We offer heartfelt congratulations on this prestigious appointment."

Lee Lipton appears to be a restaurant owner (of Benny's on the Beach in Florida) and member of Mar-A-Lago. He is mentioned in an article by Wayne Allyn Root in the Las Vegas Review Journal in 2018.

Root refers to Lipton as "friends with the president of the US" and a Jewish Republican.

Betty Pantirer Schwartz is a previous board member of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and the daughter of two Holocaust survivors, one of whom helped found the museum.

According to TAPinto Livingston - the newspaper of her locality - Pantirer Schwartz father, Murray Pantirer, was a Schindler’s List survivor.

During a talk at Morristown Beard School in 2023, she recalled her father telling her in Yiddish, "‘Mi draft lerner da kinder’ — ‘We must teach the children.’”

“Hatred is not genetically transmitted," she said. "You have to be taught to fear, hate and even murder those who are different from you. The war on persecution and genocide must be fought not just on the battlefield, but in the schools."

Ariel Abergel has been a producer at Fox News's Fox & Friends for the last four years. Previously to that, he interned at the White House.

Fox & Friends co-hot Rachel Campos Duffy congratulated him, and praised Trump for "identifying and elevating the hardest working, smartest GenZers to your administration."

Rabbi Pinchos Lipschutz founded and continues to edit Yated Ne'eman, an Orthodox Jewish newspaper.

Jewish news site VIN news said "President Trump’s appointment of Rabbi Lipschutz to the Holocaust Memorial Council recognizes the importance of having strong Jewish voices in positions dedicated to preserving the memory of the Holocaust and educating future generations."

"The Council’s mission of ensuring “Never Again” aligns perfectly with Rabbi Lipschutz’s lifetime commitment to protecting Jewish life and heritage."

The Jerusalem Post could not find conclusive information about Fred Marcus.

Zvika Klein and Andrew Lapin/JTA contributed to this report.