Eduard Shyfrin to represent Ukraine in WJC as vice president

Dr. Eduard Shyfrin, an entrepreneur, business leader, author, and founder of the theory of Kabbalah of Information, was elected to represent Ukraine as a vice president in the World Jewish Congress at its plenary session in Jerusalem this week.

“It is a great honor for me to represent the Jewish community of Ukraine, to which I belong, in the World Jewish Congress,” Shyfrin said.

''Who are we to change something?' That's what dictators want to hear'

“Today, Ukraine is fighting not only for itself, but for our right to live in a free world,” he added. “I utterly condemn the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. I often hear people saying, ‘Who are we to change something?’ That’s exactly what dictators want to hear.”

Eduard Shyfrin (credit: Courtesy)

Shyfrin attributed his increased involvement in Jewish communal life to his 1996 meeting in Kyiv with Rabbi Yaakov Dov Bleich, rabbi of the Kyiv Great Choral Synagogue.

“That was the beginning of my return to Jewish values and my involvement with the Jewish community of Ukraine, which has never ceased,” he said.